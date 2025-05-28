Ilia Topuria’s Potential Weakness Exposed Prior To UFC 317 Clash Against Charles Oliveira By Undefeated UFC Alumni

Maybe you have to be an undefeated UFC fighter in order to see the weaknesses of another undefeated UFC fighter. That certainly seems to be the case with Chael Sonnen and his special guest’s analysis of the hard-hitting and unbeaten Ilia Topuria.

Topuria, the first Georgian fighter to win a title in the UFC, remains at 100 percent after 16 MMA fights. This includes eight victories since his UFC debut in 2020.

Next up for Topuria is the highly-experienced Charles Oliveira, who has seemingly benefited from the merry-go-round caused by Jack Della Maddalena’s shock UFC 315 victory and Islam Makhachev’s decision to meet him in the welterweight division.

Topuria is not just a devastating fighter, but a patient one. His intelligence shows in how he pounces on those brief windows of opportunity. It is a measured approach that has worked wonders for him; Ilia has finished 14 of the 16 fights he’s won. And while Sonnen’s guest, another unbeaten UFC alumni, is all too aware of Ilia’s power and precision, he can see a chink in the Georgian’s armor.

“You know, he doesn’t throw a lot of body kicks, head kicks. So it’s hard to take him down because he doesn’t throw about. He sits down, and he can control you if he keeps the distance,” noted Muhammad Mokaev. “But if you pressure him, you can cause trouble to him.”

Mokaev, who now competes in Brave Combat Federation’s flyweight division, contested seven fights in the UFC from 2022 to 2024, winning all of them. His Brave debut last December took him to 14-0 in MMA fights, just two wins shy of Topuria’s impressive 100% record.

“Don’t let him pressure you. Control the distance. Because Ilia likes to sit down a little bit like Mike Tyson,” added Mokaev.

Mokaev: Ilia Topuria will do the same thing to Oliveira that he did to Holloway

Muhammad Mokaev offered an interesting insight into a potential weakness in Ilia Topuria’s game. Despite this, he seems to suggest that there is little hope for Oliveira heading into the Lightweight title fight.

“I think he will finish Charles Oliveira because I predicted Ilia knocking Max Holloway out. And I think he’s gonna finish Charles Oliveira too,” stated Mokaev confidently.

Oliveira and Topuria are too close to call when it comes to their finish rate. Oliveira sits on 89% after 35 victories, while Topuria is on 88% after 16 wins.



Based on Mokaev’s analysis, Topuria’s victories come from establishing dominance. Controlling the pace of the fight, engineering opportunities to strike, and avoiding unnecessary ground scuffles prevent him from becoming vulnerable and taking damage.

While Topuria is the favorite in the fight, Oliveira presents an opponent who can unsettle the Georgian. Oliveira can take a hit, and similarly to Topuria, he enjoys putting his opponents under pressure in order to create striking opportunities.

With a phenomenal finish rate, Oliveira will be seeking a KO or submission victory. Interestingly, for the watching fans, Topuria and Oliveira may be more similar in fighting style than first realized.