Michael Chandler Eyes Islam Makhachev After UFC 309 Charles Oliveira Fight, Amidst Conor McGregor Fallout

Michael Chandler has finally got a fight to prepare for. The American has been waiting over 2 years for Conor McGregor to honor their deal and book a fight. However, after waiting for so long, he has finally had enough and is moving forward from it to take on Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of the UFC 309 event in November this year. And if he wins, Islam Makhachev is next on his radar.

Of course, when the news of Chandler leaving Conor McGregor behind for a chance at a title fight reached the Irishman, he went on another rant, abusing Chandler for ducking him.

Chandler, meanwhile, decided to not respond to the Irishman but he did explain his thought process to the fans.

“I’m not even going to respond to his stupid little tweet, acting like I dipped…You’re the most unreliable human being….Islam Makhachev, you are next in 2o25 and I will be the champion by 2025.”

Michael Chandler is done waiting for Conor McGregor and has called him the most unreliable human being in the history of the sport. However, he has given him a chance, saying he will fight him if he can get a ‘few sober days in’.

Chandler’s plan now is to dispatch Charles Oliveira and then challenge Islam Makhachev for the title. He made a bold prediction stating that he will be champion by next year.

Why Chandler ditched McGregor for Oliveira

Not only has Chandler been very smart with how he has promoted himself, he’s also had an entire road map planned now that he knows how flaky the Irishman can be.

In a recent YouTube video, he spoke about why he took the fight against ‘Do Bronx’ instead of waiting further for McGregor.

“I took a quick little detour to chase this [McGregor fight]… now I get the opportunity to take a title run. I beat Charles Oliveira I become the #1 contender. I can choose to fight Islam or Arman.”

This fight is big for both Michael Chandler and Oliveira. A win for either fighter will definitely culminate into title contention. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev will be defending his lightweight title when he returns from injury next year against Arman Tsarukyan.

And if he manages to get past the Armenian, the winner of Chandler vs. Oliveira will most likely be next.