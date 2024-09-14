Dana White Confirms Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 Before Conor McGregor Fight

May 16, 2021, Houston, Texas, USA: HOUSTON – May 15, 2021: for SPORTS. UFC No. 3 Lightweight Charles Oliveira of Brazil (red gloves) defeats UFC No. 4 Lightweight Michael Chandler of the United States (blue gloves) in a Second Round TKO (referee stoppage) at the Toyota Center during UFC 262: Olivera vs. Chandler. Houston USA – ZUMAb177 20210516_zap_b177_071 Copyright: xTaidghxBarronx

Michael Chandler finally gets what he wants, although there’s something he’s got to do before. The American will be fighting before the end of the year but he will not be fighting Conor McGregor as he initially hoped. ‘Iron’ has been waiting over 2 years for a fight against the Irishman. But as of right now, he’s going to fight former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira first.

Earlier UFC president Dana White had created a bit of confusion for everybody in an interview when he said Chandler will not be facing ‘The Notorious’.

White was speaking to Robbie Fox during an interview when he made the statement. The news spread quickly on social media with even McGregor himself reacting to it.

Before he made anything worse, the UFC president decided to clear up the confusion. He called up Fox and told them what he actually meant,

“Dana said that there was a little misunderstanding in our exchange. That might still may happen, but Michael Chandler is taking a fight first…..The Conor fight may still happen in the future.”

BREAKING NEWS Conor McGregor MAY fight Chandler next, but Chandler wanted a fight sooner. so we get this BANGER instead Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira

UFC 309 | New York City | November 16 via @SpinninBackfist / @RobbieBarstool pic.twitter.com/IB5s5rTFYy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 14, 2024

So yeah, Michael Chandler is now looking past the Irishman and is fighting one of the top ranked contenders in the divisions, Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

As for the Irishman, he seemed genuinely pissed for a moment when he thought Chandler was moving on from him.

McGregor loses his cool

Despite the UFC president saying McGregor’s return will not take place this year, the Irishman has remains optimistic and has asked fans and followers to create enough buzz to force his way on to a mega card against Chandler.

But since Dana White unintendedly created a bit of confusion and made it seem like Chandler had moved on from the McGregor fight and was exploring other options, the Irishman seems to have been offended by it.

Just recently, he posted a sparring video and claimed that was the reason Chandler had decided to pull out of their fight,

“Chandler saw that takedown getting stuffed and mauled and officially dipped. Little Fat P*ssy. I’m at the hard rock hotel Florida for the bare knuckle tonight. Got tested earlier today by DFSI. Give me my f*cking date!”

Chandler saw that takedown getting stuffed and mauled and officially dipped. Little Fat Pussy. I’m at the hard rock hotel Florida for the bare knuckle tonight. Got tested earlier today by DFSI. Give me my fucking date! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 14, 2024

The former UFC double champ also revealed that the Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) had tested him ahead of the Bare Knuckle Fight tonight.

He is still eager to return to the ring even though it won’t be against Michael Chandler. And at this point, that is the fight to make. But since McGregor himself has kept Chandler hanging for as long as he has, he can’t really complain about its unintended consequences.