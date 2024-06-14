Michael Chandler’s Ill-Timed Brag Becomes Fodder for Trolls Following Conor McGregor Fight Cancellation

After months of hype and anticipation, UFC fans are left dejected once again as Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is officially off. While the UFC has secured a replacement for a main event, it still left fans trolling Michael Chandler after he tweeted something a few hours before the announcement.

Michael Chandler had taken to Twitter to share an MMA fact of the day- neither he nor Conor McGregor had ever pulled out of a fight.

This had, of course, reignited hopes that the fight was on despite whatever was being said in the media. However, just a few hours later, it all came crashing down as Dana White announced that the fight was off.

Fans have since taken this as an opportunity to troll Chandler for his optimism surrounding the fight.

One fan said,

No way the funniest part of this whole thing is that the UFC hasn’t told you yet — Super Fan (@McGregorRousey2) June 13, 2024



Another fan commented after two big fights were canceled today saying,

Before & After the June ‘24 cancellations pic.twitter.com/vv2azIEL5G — I AM SATURDAY (@I_AM_SATURDAY) June 13, 2024



commented a fan.

Thank you Mike lol, the public is letting one man ruin the event with no evidence — Jay‍♂️ (@JayMMA4) June 13, 2024



A fan trolled Chandler for his relentless optimism,

This aged really poorly — oneteee.eth (@oneteeETH) June 14, 2024



said a dejected fan.

I dont even know what to think mike pic.twitter.com/xX28iH27Mq — Key (@foundmykey) June 13, 2024



Regardless of the trolling, the question remains- why was it announced this late and how come Chandler didn’t know? Perhaps a closer look at the timeline of events could provide an answer.

A timeline for the canceled McGregor vs Chandler fight at UFC 303

According to Ariel Helwani, the press conference that was set to take place earlier this month was canceled once the UFC was notified about McGregor’s injury. This was during the first week of June.

However, there was optimism that McGregor would recover in time for the event. Therefore, neither the UFC nor McGregor officially canceled it. However, earlier this week, Helwani had tweeted again saying that the optimism around the fight had vaporized since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani)



Unfortunately, as time went on it became more clear that McGregor would not be able to make the walk to the octagon. Helwani then stated that the plug was officially pulled on the fight 48 hours ago.

Following this, the UFC reached out to multiple fighters to see what could be done. Ultimately, they settled on Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka.