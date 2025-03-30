‘Me and Alexa Grasso Are Married’: UFC Fans Roast Michael Chandler Over His Dustin Poirier ‘Friend’ Claim

Dustin Poirier hates Michael Chandler like how Eric Cartman hates Kyle, Peter Griffin hates the Rooster, and how Dana White hates Francis Ngannou. But apparently, Chandler doesn’t seem to have gotten the message.

From excluding him from the lightweight veteran community months ago to calling him a “dork” last week, Poirier would question if snow was white should Chandler state it first. And yet, somehow, Chandler thinks they are secretly friends.

But Poirier just doesn’t know it yet. In an interview with Helen Yee, Chandler said that maybe once Poirier called it a day in the octagon and isn’t blinded by competition anymore, the two of them could join hands for charitable causes.

“Me and Poirier are friends he just does not know it yet, maybe we can do a podcast together”, he even suggested with glee.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with it, with fans roasting Chandler and joking, “Well in that case, me and Alexa Grasso are married. she just doesn’t know yet”

Another fan commented on Chandler’s incessant need to be liked by Poirier, saying, “Bro wants to be Dustin’s friend so bad.”



“He wants to be one of the boys so badly”, commented a fan trolling Chandler.

“Chandler seems like a nice guy but damn he is cringe af”- a statement often reiterated throughout the MMA sphere on social media.

Curiously, Poirier doesn’t seem to have responded to Chandler’s comments yet. And it’s unlikely he’s going to be a bastion of temperance about it either.

His beef with the fellow lightweight started back in the day at a Bellator event, where Chandler had approached him with respect only to talk trash about him later after joining the UFC.

Things boiled over when the two crossed paths in Vegas. Poirier said, “You little b*tch… you’re a fake motherf**er, I will beat your ass”. And they did fight—at UFC 281 in 2022, where Poirier submitted Chandler in an all-out war. But even after that, the bad blood didn’t stop.

Poirier accused Chandler of being a dirty fighter, claiming he blew blood into his eyes and even stuck fingers in his mouth to secure a choke. “I bit his fingers so hard,” Poirier admitted.

While the Chandler hate from Poirier can seem excessive to those unaware of the former Bellator champion’s history, this hatred is not unique.

In November last year at UFC 309, despite being dominated for five rounds, there was a brief moment Chandler had Charles Oliveira on his knees.

However, unable to secure a dominant position, he ended up pumelling the Brazilian repeatedly on the back of his head- an illegal move that the referee shockingly paid no attention to.

However, it drew sharp criticism from his peers in the UFC and otherwise. Now as he gears up for a fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, Chandler’s reputation of being a dirty fighter seems to have preceded him. However, Pimblett doesn’t necessarily place the blame on him entirely.

Paddy blames the ref

“It’s not on me, lad. It’s on the referee,” the 12th ranked Scouser said during a Q&A in London.

“I did watch that fight. He does hammer fist him about 12 times to the back of the head and he knows what he’s doing! If I was in that position and I’m Charles, I’m saying ref, what are you doing here?” Pimblett said.

“Like that was some bad refereeing right there”, he noted.

However, Paddy isn’t too worried about the American. Not about the fish hooking, but more importantly, Paddy isn’t even concerned about the American’s wrestling.

Claiming Chandler won’t even dare to take him down, Paddy said, “he’s explosive, and he’s going to try and take my head off… but I don’t think he’s going to shoot because he knows I’ll submit him.”

This is a huge opportunity for Pimblett. Should he win against Chandler, the lightweight prospect would have passed the first real test the UFC has put in front of him. A win here would nicely line him up to a top contender in the division in the next few years to come.