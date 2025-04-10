Despite $1 Million Crypto Failure, Conor McGregor Blows $1,138,000 Like Its Nothing

Coming under fire for his launch of a crypto coin on social media this week, it seems UFC star Conor McGregor’s latest business venture has flopped out the gates already.

McGregor, a former two-division champion in the UFC octagon, has yet to make good on a combat sports return. Sidelined from action since 2021, the Dubliner’s comeback tease has since turned into a bid for Irish presidency and, as of last week, a stint as a crypto entrepreneur.

Unfortunately, unlike his previous ventures, like buying a part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the crypto memecoin has fallen rather flat on its face. Despite heavy promotion, McGregor’s new crypto venture could only raise $340k of the minimum $1 million to make it viable. McGregor’s team was initially targeting a sum of $3.6 million.

Notably, only 668 people invested in it. However, worth $180 million, the 36-year-old former UFC champion doesn’t seem too bothered with it.

The Irishman was spotted on Instagram sporting a Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph 5905P-014 Weir and Sons Edition Watch. The timepiece is worth a staggering $1.1 million. Consumerism at its finest!

It should not be surprising to McGregor’s fans, though. The Irishman has always flaunted his love for classic watches, among other expensive things.

McGregor’s lavish luxuries

That watch is not even the most expensive in his collection. McGregor is known to have spent $2.3 million on a Jacob and Co. diamond-encrusted watch.

He also owns an Audemars Piguet Offshore Chronograph Custom Diamond Encrusted, Jacob & Co. Rasputin Diamond Watch, and a Franck Muller Vanguard Custom Diamond Encrusted wristwatch.

Known for his custom-fitted and designed suits, he has also partnered with David August for an August/McGregor collaboration. The veteran also boasts of a $3.4 million Lamborghini speedboat, a top-of-the-range Rolls Royce worth $1.3 million, and a few Bentleys as part of his ever-growing garage.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media will almost always see McGregor partying in his own public house, too. He purchased a property in Walkinstown in his native capital. He then pumped $1 million plus into The Black Forge Inn, making a slew of renovations.

Popular for his Irish Whiskey brand Proper No 12, McGregor also launched Forged Irish Stout last year to go with his newly-launched Green Back Records music label.

McGregor also owns homes in Spain and the US. He bought a $1.3 million villa in Marbella, Spain, in 2018. A year later, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo bought a villa not very far away from the McGregor residence.

However, Mcgregor’s best-known real estate investment, popularly called the ‘Mac Mansion’ in Nevada, Las Vegas- the home to Dana White’s UFC headquarters.

The property, only 15 minutes away from the famed Vegas strip, was bought by the former UFC champion in 2015 and was sold for $3 million in 2017.

With all these ventures on board, who can really blame McGregor for not considering entering the Octagon again?