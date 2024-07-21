Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Purse and Payouts: Problem Child’s Earnings Reportedly Revealed After Knocking Down ‘Platinum’

Jake Paul kept his word and continued his crusade after destroying the BKFC King of Violence Mike Perry in MVP’s Saturday’s Fear No Man card. Paul turned out to be a major problem for ‘Platinum’ who looked well off his game. While the round 6 TKO loss to Paul got one in the L column for Perry, he will take home a whopping six-figure salary for the fight that he put up.

As per reports from The Sportster, Perry will most likely go home with a clumped head and a $600,000 cheque on par with his earnings in BKFC. Moreover, with the PPV shares expected to boom, the BKFC mainstay can expect to add a considerable amount to his base salary.

On the other hand, Paul is expected to bag a $300,000 salary for his efforts. This obviously has a chance to increase massively considering that the 27-year-old holds the rights to a major chunk of the PPV shares.

For those who missed out on the DAZN Boxing exclusive, here’s a round-by-round update on how Paul essentially outboxed the former UFC contender.

Round by Round: Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Being the heavier and bigger fighter, the Ohio native was the favorite among the two. Moreover, compared to Perry, the 27-year-old was more accustomed to boxing, winning nine bouts that too against former MMA icons and credible boxers. While many gave Perry a chance simply owing to his notoriety and violent nature, Paul simply danced around the brute, peppering him with jabs to hand him his second loss in professional boxing.

Round 1 & 2: Both the early rounds belonged to Paul as the younger fighter got off to a flying start, ripping Perry to the body and downing him in the very first round. The second saw Perry fall to the canvas again, although the Michigan native shrugged it off, got back to his feet, and put in a few punches of his own. Eventually, the scores were 10-8 and 10-9 for R1 and R2.

Round 3 & 4: The third started with Perry lunging forward with a hook. Similar to the first two, the bare-knuckle marquee star was the aggressor and he essentially walked down Paul with the left hook being his best weapon. Meanwhile, Paul returned Perry’s punches and eventually got a cut above the BKFC star’s eye, drawing first blood.

Round 4 saw Perry switching things up, starting with his left leg back in a southpaw stance. However, a straight right from Paul stopped the veteran’s advance as he returned to orthodox. This time, Paul caught Perry clean with a jab that buckled his knees. He then resorted to a flurry of punches until the bell saved a wobbling Perry. Scores – 10-9, 10-8 for Perry and Paul.

Round 5 & 6: R5 was just another round for Paul to show his skill, and despite missing some shots, he still came out on top. Eventually, on R6, the Ohio native dropped Perry again, but this time the referee stepped in and waved it off, handing Paul another fat paycheck and a win over a prominent name.