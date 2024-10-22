Mike Perry Breaks Silence After Recent Arrest, Expresses Regret and Apologizes for Speeding

April 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mike Perry kicks Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Handout Photo via Imagn Images

BKFC star Mike Perry seemed to have been out partying while he was driving and the police stopped him. Upon further questioning, ‘Platinum’ didn’t comply with the officers and refused to take the sobriety tests to prove his innocence. The officers then had no option but to put him in handcuffs and take him to jail. Perry has now apologized for the same.

The BKFC fighter recently appeared on the Overdogs podcast alongside Michael Bisping and naturally the topic of the arrest came up.

Perry expressed his disappointment at himself for the way he behaved and apologized for the way he spoke to the Clermont Police Department officers,

“I wanna say I’m sorry for talking to those guys like that I was a little pissed off at the moment….I guess I was just driving a little too fast.”

Perry’s counter for not taking the test was that he does not have a good balance. He claims he can not stand on one leg even when he is sober, so he wasn’t going to play any ‘games’ with the police.

However, Bisping agreed with Perry’s decision to not take the sobriety test. The former UFC middleweight champion could not understand why that was a thing in the United States. He’s not wrong there. It’s a clown test.

The UK, where Bisping is from, just uses breathalyzers and normally that’s enough, which is kind of the point.

Regardless of his problems with the law, Perry is now focused on furthering his fighting career.

Yes, the ‘Platinum‘ also spoke about his next fight in BKFC and revealed why the organization will not be giving him the title shot next.

Perry reveals details of his next BKFC fight

Mike Perry is ready to return to the BKFC ring once again and continue his dominant run in the organization after having fought in April this year and being on a 5-fight winning streak.

While he had a fair amount of success in the UFC, his rise in BKFC has been on a whole different tangent. Perry really seems to have found his sport in Bare Knuckle Fighting.

In the same podcast episode, he spoke about his next fight and why he isn’t getting the title shot next,

“I will say that this fight they are speaking about will be at 185 lbs…They won’t offer me the title fight, considering their champion has no draw.”

According to Perry, the reason he is not getting the title shot is because he is currently a bigger draw than the champion and so the organization will have to pay him more. So he is deciding to move up in weight to 185 lbs and he will be looking to continue his run of form and keep knocking people out.