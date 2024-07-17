Mike Perry Credits Three Years of Dominance for Securing Jake Paul Boxing Match Opportunity

This weekend Jake Paul takes on Mike Perry in a boxing match that not many saw coming. When Mike Tyson dropped out of the fight following a sudden ulcer flare-up, Paul had several potential opponents lined up, although he eventually went for Perry. While some might feel that the BKFC champion is undeserving of the opportunity, ‘Platinum’ believes three years of hard work has led him to this point.

‘Platinum’ recently joined former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson on the ‘Mighty Cast’ podcast. During the conversation, Johnson addressed Perry’s bout against Paul and asked him how the fight came about. To this, Perry claimed Paul chose him because he had been “winning,” before elaborating further:

“Well you know I have been winning consistently for three years. I have been stopping these people. I fought a boxer then I went to bare knuckle and I fought an experienced bare knuckle fighter.”

Perry believes he has proven his worth as a fighter in the past three years since he can take on and beat all kinds of opponents. The 32-year-old even stated that in his first ever bare knuckle fight he took on someone vastly more experienced and still came out on top.

To further strengthen his arguments, Perry took the example of his fight against Luke Rockhold where he was at a disadvantage in height and reach and still managed to secure a win. He also referenced the bout against Eddie Alvares, which he won despite it not being a clean fight. Therefore, the BKFC champion is extremely confident that he can inflict some serious damage in the fight against Paul.

A closer look at Perry vs Paul

Although Perry has boxed professionally in the past, his last fight, which ended in a loss, was in 2015. However, as a bare-knuckle fighter, Perry has been an extremely dangerous finisher earning a stoppage in three of his five fights. In his most recent outing, Perry stopped Thiago Alves inside the first minute of the bout.

Going up against Jake Paul, the BKFC champion will be facing someone who is also known for his knockout power. Moreover, while Paul will have a height and a five-inch reach advantage, Perry’s power will be significantly reduced compared with the boxing gloves on. Hence, it will be interesting to see how that affects the fight and if Perry decides to change his approach.