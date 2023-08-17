Mike Tyson Backs Jake Paul’s Claim of Influencing Boxing’s Dominance Over UFC: “What the Sport Needed…”

Jake Paul has proven to be quite successful in his boxing stint. Recently Paul sat down for an interview with Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson have quite an interesting history as in the past Paul has tried to get Tyson to accept a fight against him. However, during their conversation, they looked quite comfortable around each other. What’s more, Tyson even backed the claims of Paul regarding his influence which has ensured boxing dominates over UFC.

Jake Paul has already fought the likes of Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley. Moreover, his fights sold-out arena and garnered millions of PPVs. Thus, Paul changed the perspective of a lot of fans and professionals through his performances and PPV sale.

However, the claim of dominating UFC is something that would come out as far-fetched for a lot of fans. That’s why when Mike Tyson backed Paul, it brought a sense of authenticity to Paul’s claims.

Mike Tyson backed Jake Paul on his claims of influencing boxing’s dominance over the UFC

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson sat down for one to one talk for the first time. Paul’s appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, gave fascinating insights on a lot of aspects of boxing and combat sports. One of the talking points was Paul’s influence on boxing and how it helped the sport assert dominance over UFC, the spearheading organization of MMA.

Paul said, “I guess yeah, it’s different, right? But that’s what the sport needed because whatever was happening before there wasn’t garnering the interest.” Tyson added, “UFC was Killing them.” Paul agreed with Tyson, “Yeah, and now look boxing is back and bigger and dominating UFC. Just analytically this year. Yeah, people wanna see something they have never seen before.“

Jake Paul has time after time, proved himself against the toughest of the opponents. Although he has faced MMA fighters, the resume of those fighters was nothing short of exceptional. Paul has also tried to bring more big stars into the mix such as Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, and Conor McGregor. What’s more, he also spoke about how he is trying to help out other boxers, who get bad contracts from the other promotions.

Jake Paul reveals how promoters give bad contracts to fighters

Jake Paul during his appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast spoke about how boxing promoters give out bad contracts to the fighters. He claimed that the fighters are picked up by the promoters quite early in their career, but once they become well-established, they still receive sub-par pay.

Tyson said, “It’s a form of slavery, they own you.” Paul replied, ” Yeah, it’s like almost, it’s worse than record labels… and the thing is, the reason why I’m shaking up the game so much is because I don’t need the money from promotion. Everything I’ve put, I’ve lost money from my promotional company in terms of my time added. All the work I do, it’s like break even at best but it’s simply for the love of the sport. Me and my promotional fighter do it because we want to help these other fighters realize their dreams and grow.“

Paul claimed the other promoters do it because they want to bring the bread to their table. Whereas, Paul and his partner could retire tomorrow and they would have enough money to last for a lifetime. Paul’s quest to help out the fighters has created a stir in the sport. Do you think it will lead to any change in the sport?