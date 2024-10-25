Alex Pereira Knows Who Wins Between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksander Rakic at UFC 308

While the main event featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway has taken precedence over UFC 308, there’s one other fight that the fandom is looking for to – Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandr Rakic. Who will win Saturday’s light heavyweight bout? Well, the champion, Alex Pereira has the answer!

In a recent social media post, the champ revealed his pick, naming the Serbian MMA superstar to trump the Russian while getting in subtle jab at Ankalev.

“I wanted Ankalaev to win so he could wait a little longer, but I can’t see him beating Rakic.”

It looks like the Brazilian is returning Ankalaev the favor for all his rhetorics. In fact, the Dagestani has talked a lot, essentially mocking the champion, alleging that he is ducking him and the UFC matched him up with Aleksandr Rakić in a bid to keep him away from Poatan’s iconic reign!

Now, there is some truth to it, the UFC, in a way did Pereira a favor by pitting him against the #8 ranked LHW, Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 instead of the tall stocky Russian.

In fact, the promotion and matchmakers received a lot of flak for the matchup and for supposedly denying the #2 contender his title opportunity.

Then again, if the Russian can overcome Rakic this Saturday and make a statement, the UFC won’t have any choice but to let him fight Pereira.

Meanwhile, the light heavyweight also revealed his conversation with Dana White prior to his UFC 308 bout against the Serbian and how he could actually land that money fight.

Ankalaev’s road to Poatan

Becoming a champion is a dream for all UFC fighters but first, one needs to fight for a title shot! Despite going on a blistering unbeaten streak from 2018, almost clearing out the whole division, Russian light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev is still at the mercy of the promotion, frequently urging Dana White & Co. for a title opportunity.

Meanwhile, the UFC has gone head over heels, promoting Alex Pereira. However, there’s a decent argument to that as well.

After all, the Brazilian did fight thrice this year, essentially saving more than one PPV for the company. So, obviously, the UFC is bound to adhere to the champ’s demands.

And as it turns out, Pereira is now hell-bent on frustrating Ankalaev after the latter’s disrespectful remarks caught the ‘Poatan’s’ attention.

However, though, there’s a ray of hope for the Dagestani. Ahead of his UFC 308 bout, Ankalaev opened up about his private conversation with Dana White and said,

“I was told by Dana [White] that [my fight] has to be a good fight, I have to show myself well. Then I’ll get a title shot.”

Well, Uncle Dana is not wrong here. Though he has an almost perfect 19-1-1 in MMA, his wrestling-heavy game is a deterrent but calling his fights boring is just not true. Ankalaev can stand up and strike, maybe not as well as Pereira, but this is MMA, not kickboxing!