“Biggest Bullsh*t”: Khamzat Chimaev Slams Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland UFC 312 Fight in a Khabib-Style Tweet

Sean Strickland talks a big game in the weeks leading up to a fight. He did as much for weeks before his title fight against Dricus Du Plessis tonight at UFC 312. However, in the 25 minutes, he stayed inside the octagon, all Strickland could muster was a ‘teep’ and a jab consistently for 5 rounds and had his nose broken on the way to a unanimous decision loss. Now, whether or not his fans are tired of him under-delivering every single time, middleweight title contender Khamzat Chimaev surely is.

After his performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, Chimaev was widely expected to become the #1 contender for the title. However, to everybody’s surprise, Strickland made the cut. As if that wasn’t enough, he spent the last week digging into Chimaev’s life choices and calling him a ‘who*e‘.

Chimaev had also promised to bring the fight to DDP and not end up having to depend on the judges to get himself the win. However, DDP not only dominated the fight, there was a visible lack of effort from Strickland, leading to Chimaev hitting back at the American in a Khabib-Nurmagomedov-style tweet and saying,

“Biggest bullshit is this fight”

Biggest bullshit is this fight — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 9, 2025

It should be noted that while nobody can have a monopoly over “biggest bullshit,” it is a statement reminiscent of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s famous “this is number one bullshit” line, which remains a fan favorite.

Regardless, with Strickland now out of title contention for the foreseeable future, it seems Chimaev is the next fighter on the line for Du Plessis’ title. Interestingly, after Chimaev practically broke Whittaker’s jaw, Du Plessis was campaigning for him to fight for the title instead of Strickland.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the champ went in a totally different direction after his win at UFC 312. Instead of calling out Chimaev, he looked across the octagon and called out Alex Pereira.

Du Plessis channels Brad Pitt’s Achilles again

After declining Strickland’s challenge to stand up and fight by claiming “there are no pacts between lions and men”, DDP is again throwing other one-liners from the 2004 film, Troy.

UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira was present in Strickland’s camp for UFC 312 and saw his friend soundly defeated. However, he didn’t expect the middleweight champion DDP to march across the octagon, lock eyes with him from a distance and call him out.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Du Plessis essentially provoked ‘Poatan‘ to step up and challenge himself against the South African champion.

“This is another one of my Achilles, and since he’s standing across the octagon, is there no one else? Is there no one else?”

“IS THERE NO ONE ELSE?” Dricus Du Plessis calls out POATAN! #UFC312 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/NBimKn0Dch — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 9, 2025

Pereira has a history of stepping up to avenge his close friends, as seen when he took on Jiri Procházka in honor of Glover Teixeira. The question now arises, will this challenge from Du Plessis be enough to lure Pereira back down to middleweight in an attempt to seek revenge for Strickland?

The possibility of a blockbuster showdown between the two champions is unlikely at the moment, especially with Pereira fighting Magomed Ankalaev next month at UFC 313. However, if he can’t retain the 205 lbs title, there could be a scenario where Pereira moves back to 185 lbs to fight for his former title.