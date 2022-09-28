$200M Worth UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Is Looking for ‘Professional Partier’ for His Multi-Million Dollar Asset

Conor McGregor and his Proper No. Twelve whiskey company are searching for a ‘professional partier’ to help promote the brand.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor launched his own whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve back in 2018. Since then, the company has been a massive success and has reaped extreme financial benefits from it. In fact, he went on to sell the majority stake in the brand last year for a deal reported to be upwards of $500 million.

Moreover, the company has slowly started to tap into the international markets as well and aims to expand worldwide. In an attempt to further promote the brand, the company is looking for a ‘professional partier’, yes you read that right!

The job of a professional partier will be to host fight-night viewing parties and bar events. Speaking about the new job offered through his brand Proper No. Twelve, Conor McGregor said this (h/t Man of Many):

“I’m looking for someone to roll up their sleeves and work harder than ever. I started from nothing and am now the CEO of the fastest-growing Irish whiskey brand in America. Think you have what it takes to work for Proper No. Twelve? Apply for a proper job as a Professional Partier and come work for me.”

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

‘The Notorious One’ is certainly not having the best of times when it comes to fighting. Having lost three of his last four fights inside the octagon, McGregor desperately wants to fall back to the winning ways.

However, his return does not look to be happening anytime soon as he suffered a broken leg in his last outing inside the octagon last year, which came against Dustin Poirier.

Since then, Conor McGregor has been working his way back up and is looking to make his return. While nothing seems to be certain at the moment, McGregor is definitely not returning before the end of the year.

That said, it remains to be seen as to when will Conor McGregor return to the octagon.

