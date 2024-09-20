MMA Fighter Channels Mike Tyson: Biting Move Leaves Opponent’s Ear on the Mat

A Russian MMA fighter has gone viral for channeling his inner Mike Tyson during a fight. And by that, nobody means the peak-a-boo method or the vicious boxing skills and KO power. Yes, this is about the infamous ear-biting controversy with Evander Holyfield, something that has been repeated now in 2024.

Daniel Elbaev (T-34) of Hardcore FC could not handle the idea of losing and pulled out this extreme maneuver. As his opponent closed the distance on him, Elbaev took aim and bit a piece of his ear off.

The MMA promotion posted the incident on Instagram and needless to say, the Tyson comparisons remain justified in cases of ear-biting, everywhere on the planet.

Many have since also called out the fighter for highly unprofessional and unethical conduct.

Meanwhile, the problems did not end there for the Russian fighter. In fact, even after the bout, he got into a scrap with another fighter inside the cage.

Street fight inside the cage

Elbaev was not done despite having bitten his opponents ear off.

‘T-34’ was doing his interview in the cage following his fight when Ruslan Abdulaev decided it was a good time to step into the octagon and confront him about the ear-biting.

Elbaev then tried to knock his hat off as he spoke. He missed, and Abdulaev wasted no time going for a single leg takedown and brought him down. The pair seem to have a lot of beef between them.

The security guards were quick to react as they separated the two fighters. All while ‘T-34’s’ actual opponent for the night looked on, enjoying the show. The promotion then posted the video on Instagram saying,

“T-34 and Spider bandage at HFC MMA tournaments! See where the conflict started”

The Russian MMA organization surely does live up to it’s name ‘Hardcore’. In just one fight fans got to see a fighter bite his opponents ear off and then get into a scuffle with a totally different fighter.

Oh and, even after all this, the interviewer continued with the interview as if this was a totally normal occurrence.