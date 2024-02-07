“I Love You”: Mike Tyson Ends 27-Year-Old Rivalry With Evander Holyfield, Francis Ngannou Reacts

Mike Tyson will forever be remembered as one of the most fierce boxers to have ever graced the sport. After becoming a world champion at the age of 21, Tyson went on to terrorize the heavyweight division. ‘Iron’ Mike established his reputation as a knockout artist, with knockouts getting faster and scarier every time he stepped into the ring. Despite an impressive knockout reel and a stacked resume, a moment that is synonymous with Mike Tyson’s career came in his fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997.

27 years after the infamous incident, Tyson took to Instagram to share a picture with none other than Evander Holyfield himself. ‘Iron’ shared a picture with his 24 million followers with the caption,

“We’ve come a long way since the bite fight”

The former heavyweight champion of the world also commented on Tyson’s post, saying,

“I love you Mike.”

Evander Holyfield was also joined by Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ could not stop laughing at the post shared by his former trainer.

For the uninitiated, On June 28, 1997, during their rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear in one of the most notorious incidents in boxing history.

The heavyweight championship bout, dubbed “The Sound and the Fury,” took an unexpected turn in the third round. Tyson bit Holyfield’s right ear, removing a portion of it, seemingly out of anger and aggression.

Despite being hurt, Holyfield decided to continue. However, the fight was called off for good after Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear for the second time after the fight was resumed. This resulted in a long-term suspension for Tyson.

Mike Tyson to return to boxing later this year?

‘Iron’ Mike shocked the world by coming out of his retirement to take on Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. After the fight, Tyson stated that he would like to continue putting on exhibition fights. However, almost four years on from that event, Tyson is yet to step into the ring. He has, however, stayed close to the sport by coaching Ngannou about his recent fight against Tyson Fury.

Recent reports suggested that Tyson could return to action against Mark Hunt in Riyadh. Other reports suggested a return against none other than Fedor Emelianenko. Both rumors were put to bed by Tyson’s team quickly.

However, given the massive resources that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is putting into boxing, it will not be surprising to see Tyson make a return to boxing at an event hosted by Saudi Arabia. While there are no official reports on the same, it could happen as early as this year itself.