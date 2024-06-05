MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani Explains – Conor McGregor Won’t Back Out of UFC 303 Fight with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor was looking to return to the octagon after almost three years at UFC 303. However, there seem to be some problems regarding the bout as the organization is not advertising it as a PPV anymore, and his opponent, Michael Chandler has been posting cryptic tweets. Hence, fans are now wondering whether the Irishman has pulled out of the fight.

Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021 when he broke his leg in his fight against Dustin Poirier. Considering his massive fan following all around the world, UFC fans were more than ecstatic to welcome him back to the grand stage at UFC 303. However, even though the situation seems bleak at this moment, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani does not think ‘The Notorious’ will pull out of the fight, as he said,

“McGregor has never pulled out of a scheduled UFC fight. Ever. So get out of here with this pull merchant nonsense….. When scheduled, he has always shown up.”

Ariel Helwani outright insisted that Conor McGregor has never pulled out of a fight before. Regardless of injuries or a bad training camp, he has always shown up for his fans. This is the reason why Helwani believes that McGregor will honor the UFC contract and show up against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

In the meantime, amidst all the doubts surrounding the fight, Michael Chandler has added more fuel to the fire with his latest cryptic Instagram post caption.

Michael Chandler adds to UFC 303 cancellation rumors as he leaves training camp for Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee with his family, but he was forced to move to South Florida to train for the McGregor fight. Well, if recent updates from the fighter are to be believed, he is back home in Tennessee, with his latest post reading,

“If you’re looking for me, I’ll be out in Tennessee. No way out of the life we chose…”

To add more fuel to the rumors, he is no longer using the hashtag ‘#ufc303’ in any of his new posts as he has been since the UFC announced the fight. Hence, with the Dublin press conference being canceled as well, things are not looking too good for Michael Chandler or Conor McGregor. However, UFC fans can do nothing but wait with bated breath for some official confirmation.