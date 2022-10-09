“Today No Brothers”: ‘Great Man’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Vows to ‘Smash’ Islam Makhachev, Umar, Usman, and Other Teammates on the Field

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov sending out a warning to his teammates before going up against them in a football matchup.

If one thing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career showed us, it was the fact that he is a sheer competitor. The Dagestani gave it his all when he stepped foot inside the octagon each and every time. However, the former UFC champion isn’t just competitive about fighting.

Instead, he takes everything he does seriously and wants to give it his best. In a recent video released by Anatomy of a Fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen going up against his teammates in a football match. Interestingly, before the match started, the Dagestani made it known that there will be no brotherhood in the match.

Nurmagomedov went up against his teammates, Islam Makhachev, Usman, Umar, and others in a football match and warned them that he’s gonna “smash” them.

Nurmagomedov was locked in before the match started and said,

“Today, smash, today no brothers, no teammates, this finish. Today, 25-25 two times. We’re gonna talk after, we’re gonna talk. Right now, don’t bother me.”

Watch the video below:

Islam Makhachev is okay with being compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Following his win over Thiago Moises back in July last year, Islam Makhachev answered to people comparing him and Khabib Nurmagomedov. There have been a lot of comparisons made between the two over time as a result of their similar fighting styles.

During a post-fight interview, Islam Makhachev suggested that he wants to be like ‘The Eagle’, Makhachev said:

“If somebody say I am like Islam like almost same like Khabib, I agree with this. I wanna be like Khabib, you know? He’s a great man, you know?”

Watch the video below:

Islam Makhachev has come a long way since and is currently set to take on Charles Oliveira on October 22 at UFC 280. The bout will be the toughest challenge of his career so far and can become the new UFC lightweight championship to the world as well.

