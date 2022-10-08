Conor McGregor Fight ‘Easy to Make’ Says Leon Edwards While Ruling Out Middleweight Clash With ‘Close Friend’ Israel Adesanya

Leon Edwards, the newly crowned British UFC welterweight champion, admitted that a fight with Conor McGregor is easy to make. But rejected a middleweight bout possibility with Israel Adesanya.

‘Rocky’ pulled one of the biggest upsets in the history of MMA by defeating the former pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The British fighter lost most of the rounds against the Nigerian-born fighter.

However, almost at the end of the last round, Edwards landed a vicious kick to Usman’s temple, which knocked him out cold. The Birmingham native has become the talk of the town ever since.

Recently, ‘Rocky’ was asked in an interview with Talksport, if he would agree to a fight with the UFC superstar Conor McGregor, given that the Irishman might enter the welterweight on his return. Edwards quickly admitted to the bout.

However, the Brit stated that he is focused only on his rematch against Usman next year. “At the moment, I’m only focused on Usman, obviously they all can get it. Conor McGregor and me have the same manager. It would be easy to make if that was to happen,” Edwards said.

Further on in the interview, Edwards expressed his desire to move up to the middleweight division. But, he doesn’t want to compete for the 185lbs title as long as it is in the hands of Adesanya.

“Yeah, definitely. At the moment, Izzy has got the belt. I’m good friends with Israel, so probably not at the moment. But if not then definitely, 100 percent,” Edwards said.

When will Conor McGregor return to fighting

The former two-weight champion hasn’t entered the UFC octagon since 2021, given that he suffered a gruesome leg injury. However, McGregor is recovered fully and his back to training.

Looking at his training videos, the Irish UFC star looks in good shape and form. Therefore, it is easy to say that he might return to the cage soon. However, as of now, there has been no official announcement of his UFC return or next opponent.

When do you guys think will the UFC star return to fighting and against whom?