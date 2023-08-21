Month After Accepting Jake Paul’s Challenge, Andrew Tate Gets Involved in Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul Vs Dillon Danis is catching the eyeballs of even the most casual fans due to the Twitter antics of ‘El Jefe’. Furthermore, former four-time world kickboxing champion Andrew Tate is also involved in the feud. This comes after the ‘Top G’ accepted Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake Paul’s challenge.

Andrew Tate and Logan Paul also have beef amongst themselves. Paul once called out Tate on his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. Moreover, even ‘The Problem Child’ was in talks to fight Tate before ‘Top G’ was taken into custody. Thus, it’s not surprising to see Tate involve himself in the fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul.

Tate took Danis’ side and is willing to aid him in his quest to defeat the WWE superstar. Moreover, Danis is going after Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal who has had a lot of partners over the years. Danis is exploiting this part of Nina’s past and showcasing her dirty laundry in public. However, amidst this chaos, Danis and Tate’s alliance has stirred the fans.

Andrew Tate offers to help Dillon Danis ahead of Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis connected with Andrew Tate last night showing him the ‘Nuclear Bomb’ he has in his arsenal against Nina Agdal. Tate confirmed its existence and made a Tweet claiming that he wasn’t going to be involved but can’t help but confirm the existence of a ‘Nuclear Bomb’. Now, Tate has come forward offering help to Danis and it looks as if ‘El Jefe‘ wants to make use of it.

Andrew Tate said, “If you come Romania we can spar no prob G.” Danis wrote, “I have massive respect for the top G and his skill set. It would be awesome to get some rounds in with the Cobra, depends on scheduling. But this is a huge possibility.“

I have massive respect for the top G and his skill set. It would be awesome to get some rounds in with the Cobra, depends on scheduling. But this is a huge possibility. pic.twitter.com/cYGX5fLhEA

Danis uploaded a photo of what looks like Andrew Tate’s message from his inbox. Uploading a screenshot of the photo in a Tweet Danis wrote about how he is grateful for the opportunity and if the schedule permits him, he could take up ‘Top G‘ on his offer. Fans are surprised by Tate’s involvement. However, this is not the first time that Tate has been involved with the Paul Brothers.

Tate accepted Jake Paul’s challenge

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul looked like they were going to fight at one point in time. Tate and Paul even were next to each other a few times in Dubai. Moreover, before ‘Top G’ was taken into custody he was going to announce a fight at the end of the year. According to a report from The Mirror, after Tate was released and put under house arrest, Paul and Tate sat down for a podcast with Adin Ross and discussed their fight.

Tate said, “You know what we should do Jake? While you’re in your next training [camp] and you want some sparring, fly to Romania. We’ll spar, we’ll film it, and we’ll decide if we want to release it or not afterward. But, I have no problem… We can have a sparring match anytime“

However, ‘The Problem Child’ wasn’t a fan of this idea because it couldn’t be monetized like a boxing fight would be. Paul thinks that it will be like giving what the fans want for free and wasn’t comfortable with the idea. Do you think we would see Tate Vs Logan or Jake in the future?