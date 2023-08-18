Conor McGregor’s Friend Channels Dwayne Johnson to Snapback at Critics Amidst Logan Paul Twitter Feud

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most iconic superstars of combat sports and not just pro wrestling. His influence extends way beyond the realm of WWE and this was evident when Conor McGreogor’s friend channdled his inner Dwayne Johnson to clap back at critics. Johnson is a huge fan of UFC and also has a footwear deal with UFC.

Dillon Danis is a big name in MMA. What’s more, he is quite active on Twitter on the contrary to his incavtity inside the ring. However, Danis is finally returning to fight Logan Paul and is fully commited in creating a stir across social media.

Conor McGregor’s friend, Danis is not holding back at all as he goes after Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal. This has created a row between fans on social media, some are actually quite involved into the drama. Whereas, there’s a section of fans who are coming after Danis.

Dillon Danis channels Dwayne Johnson to clap back at critics amidst Logan Paul Feud

Logan Paul and his fans are not happy with Dillon Danis’ approach of promoting his fight. That’s why Danis is receiving a lot of backlash from a section of the fans. However, he chose to shut down his critics with a timeless quote of Dwayne Johnson.

A fan wrote, “She’s a dainty goddess. You’re a framelet, manlet, shouldercel with low iq skull shape, prey eyes, flat nose, ape ears and overweight body + ethnictaxx ;)))) used up 1/10 post-wall 30 yo w/o any offspring or bloodline” Dillon responded with a clip of The Rock saying, “Shut up, bit*h.“

Many people are not a fan of ‘El Jefe’s’ approach of promoting the fight. However, he is doing his best to draw attention towards his fight. Despite Danis’ best efforts to stir things up, he is not able to get a response from Logan Paul. This is really bothering him.

Danis frustrated over Logan’s silence

Dillon Danis wrote a Tweet regarding the lack of response from Logan Paul. He really thought that his Twitter antics would rile up the WWE superstar and prompt him to lash out at Danis on Twitter. However, Paul is maintaing his silence on Twitter despite Danis’ best efforts.

Danis wrote, “Come on, Logan. You really don’t have the guts to respond? This is getting dull. Show some spirit and fight back, kid!“

Come on, Logan. You really don’t have the guts to respond? This is getting dull. Show some spirit and fight back, kid!

Danis also spoke about how he fears that the WWE star might pull out of the fight due to his Twitter antics. This is contrasting to what Danis has been doing with his recent fights.

Do you think Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will go through? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.