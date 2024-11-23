mobile app bar

UFC Star Confesses to Taking Help From AI to Perfectly Criticize Michael Chandler

Allan Binoy
Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Michael Chandler breaking the rules at UFC 309 and going unpunished angered this Brazilian star so much that he used AI to criticize the American. At UFC 209 Chandler fought Charles Oliveira and on multiple occasions, he hit the Brazilian in the back of the head and was blatantly grabbing the octagon during grappling exchanges against Oliveira.

Moicano for one, was not happy with what he saw so he took to Twitter to call ‘Iron’ out. His tweet was a well-constructed grammatically correct sentence in English. So naturally, his podcast co-hosts started wondering if he wrote it.


Burns then explained that he had a really good teacher, or translator, whatever fits the bill.

“Can I give you guys a tip, how I do that so well constructed, I did it with ChatGPT. I put it in Portuguese.”

Despite the fish-hooking accusations, UFC 309 was a tough night for Chandler; the former Bellator champion not only lost the fight but was in severe pain after.

Chandler on Oliveira fight aftermath

Oliveira put Michael Chandler through the wringer, systematically dismantling his body from the ground up using leg kicks to the body as well as calf kicks.

Following the fight, ‘Iron‘ appeared on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast and revealed that he has been peeing blood!

“Body, the most pain I’ve ever been in my entire life. Pee’d blood, inflammation all over, my whole body’ swollen.”

Although the fight was thoroughly entertaining, the Chandler blueprint remains the same. Chandler managed to pull off an incredible fifth round but for four rounds before that, he was being tagged and rag-dolled by Do Bronx, which could explain the injuries.

