Muhammad Mokaev Calls for Peace With Manel Kape After ‘Dirty Person’ Comments at UFC Presser

Dana White and security separate Muhammed Mokaev and Manel Kape during the ceremonial weigh-ins during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Etihad Campus, SportCity, England on the 26 July 2024. Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-6349-0007

Muhammad Mokaev has responded to Manel Kape’s comments with an unexpected call for peace. Ahead of his fight this weekend, Kape revisited his loss to Mokaev at UFC 304 and accused him of cheating during their bout. He even suggested that Mokaev’s departure from the UFC was a case of karma coming full circle.

However, instead of firing back, Mokaev took to Twitter to address the remarks, urging him to let bygones be bygones.

First of all I apologised what i did and moved on, I don’t cry and give interview about our fight anymore I’m good bro , don’t worry about me Allah has better plans for me! 2nd you have 0 submission in your career , if I didn’t tap to Jafel Filho who just beat Amir Albazi and… https://t.co/RxWcJ71OYY — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 12, 2024

Mokaev also took a subtle jab at Kape’s submission record, highlighting the level of competition he’s faced. Referring to his resilience against Jafel Filho—who recently defeated Amir Albazi and boasts ten career submissions—Mokaev underscored the caliber of real black belts in the sport.

He, however, wrapped up the message on a positive note, wishing Kape well. It’s an interesting twist in what has been a heated exchange between the flyweights, that had seen them come to blows at the hotel even before they had made it to the octagon.

TEAM KAPE AND TEAM MOKAEV JUST GOT INTO A FIGHT IN MANCHESTER #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/1GyG9JKDSy — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 24, 2024



Ahead of his fight this weekend, Kape had claimed that Mokaev had “f**cked up” and said,

“Play clean, lose, tap or get your knee destroyed. If you’re tough like you say you have a heart of a lion, tap or let your knee break. I just feel he is a dirty fighter, a dirty person, good luck to him in league B,C,D. “

While Kape does have a point, with Mokaev now out of the UFC, an extension of his bizarre scenario just seems unnecessary.

Mokaev paid the price for his actions

The flyweight showdown in Manchester, England, earlier this year didn’t deliver fireworks inside the cage, but the lead-up was packed with controversy.

Days before the fight, Mokaev admitted the brawl he had started at the fighter hotel was a retaliation to a previous incident.

According to Mokaev, Kape had headbutted him before his fight with Alex Perez earlier in the year, leaving him with a cut that affected his performance.

So, when Kape hinted that he might do it again in Manchester, Mokaev decided to strike first. “I asked him to take a picture, and when he came close, I dropped him,” Mokaev had explained post-fight.

“I don’t let anyone bully me.”

Despite the heated build-up, both fighters managed to avoid any further altercations as they entered the cage. After winning the fight, Mokaev extended an olive branch, calling for peace and expressing respect for Kape and his family.

However, UFC CEO Dana White later announced that Mokaev’s contract had expired and that he would not be re-signing the 24-year-old. Mokaev has since found a new home with Brave CF.