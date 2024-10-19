Muhammad Mokaev Returns for Abu Dhabi Fight Against UFC Star Raul Rosas Jr. After Being Cut From Dana White’s Promotion

Muhammad Mokaev, the rising undefeated star who recently parted ways with the UFC due to a string of issues, the Brit has joined a new organization and continues to seek out tough challenges to hone his skills.

His latest announcement? A highly anticipated grappling showdown in Abu Dhabi against none other than UFC’s youngest fighter, Raul Rosas Jr.

Despite no longer being on the UFC roster, Mokaev is proving he’s still hungry to test himself against the best in the sport. The former UFC fighter took to Twitter to announce his new fight saying,

“Abu Dhabi October 25th. I’m coming for the victory! Great opponent, I have a lot of respect towards Rosas Jr and we gonna put amazing show at ADXC6.”

ADXC 6 has just locked in a new main event for next week’s grappling event in Abu Dhabi. Originally, UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov was supposed to face off against former Bellator champion Eduardo Dantas, but that matchup fell through.

So, Stepping in on short notice, Rosas Jr is set to grapple with Mokaev on October 25 with just seven days’ notice.

The event will be held at Mubadala Arena, right before UFC 308 kicks off the next day. Rosas Jr. is coming off a three-fight win streak in the UFC, including a slick rear-naked choke over Ricky Turcios.

Meanwhile, Mokaev boasts an impressive 12-0 pro record and a 7-0 run in the UFC. He’s now signed with Brave CF but hasn’t scheduled his return to MMA just yet.

Mokaev’s last-ditch offer to stay in the UFC

The Brit had a whirlwind few weeks, going from a title eliminator at UFC 304 to suddenly being a free agent. After his unanimous decision win over Manel Kape in Manchester, UFC president Dana White shocked many by announcing that the promotion wouldn’t renew Mokaev’s contract, citing behind-the-scenes issues.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Mokaev expressed his disbelief at being cut, especially after extending his UFC winning streak to seven. He even pleaded with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell, offering to fight for free to make amends for whatever trouble he caused.

“I’ve learned a big lesson, and I just want to come back,” Mokaev said, referencing a prior incident with Kape at the UFC Performance Institute, where he was headbutted just days before his fight.

Despite the drama, Mokaev remains hopeful that Dana White and the UFC will give him another shot at some point.