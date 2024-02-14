Nate Diaz Confident about Beating Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Despite Jake Paul Defeat

UFC fans are eager to see the former welterweight fighter Nate Diaz back in action. Not just fans, but even Joe Rogan, who is a huge fan of the Stockton native, wants to see him inside the octagon only for one reason; his savagery. However, the question that arises is: Is he the most savage combat superstar? Well, answering this question, the former UFC champion shared his thoughts with Sneako and said he is so tough that he can take down boxers like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Sneako is the recent talk of the town in combat sports. A few days ago, he sparred with Strickland on his live streams. Additionally recently, on his live stream, Diaz made an appearance during which he shared a lot of stuff from UFC 300 return to other things. One of the most notable things was his claim that he could take down any worst fighter from Joshua to Fury in a real fight. In his words,

“I’ll fu*k up Tyson Fury, I’ll fu*k up Anthony Joshua, all the motherfu**ers in the real fight. They don’t have a chance.”

As per Diaz, he considers himself a complete fighter, solid in jiu-jitsu, boxing, and overall fighting skills, which is why he believes he can easily take them down. There is no doubt that he is one of the most savage UFC fighters, but still, it is a questionable claim given the fact he has lost in boxing to Jake Paul.

It is well known that Tyson Fury has supreme power, so it is not an easy thing to take on a giant like him as he is claiming to do. Meanwhile, fight fans are waiting for his UFC return, but Diaz says his boxing aspirations are keeping him away from the Octagon.

Nate Diaz Claims Boxing Keeping His Away From UFC Return

It’s been 6 years, and Diaz, who was one of the most active fighters, hasn’t fought much, only three times. While there is talk of him returning to headline UFC 300, he recently debunked that theory in the same livestream with Sneako. Diaz revealed boxing as the key reason that was stopping him from returning to headline UFC 300.

According to him, he wanted to, but now he doesn’t think it is possible. Given the fact that he wants to pursue boxing with another fighter, if he were to enter into a contract with the UFC, he would be locked down and unable to compete in boxing matches.

However, now it will be interesting to see who he faces next, no matter where he fights, whether inside the boxing ring or the octagon. Fans just love to see him, no matter how or where.