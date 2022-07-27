News Roundup for UFC: Charles Oliveira asks Khabib Nurmagomedov why he was avoiding Islam Makhachev. According to Brendan Schaub, who believes the UFC has enormous plans for Sean O’Malley, Michael Bisping is attacked for his opinion

In the most recent episode, we discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov’s opinion of Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev, criticism of “company man” Michael Bisping for defending a lopsided fight, and other topics.

Sean O’Malley is allegedly being positioned as the “new face of the UFC,” according to Brendan Schaub

At UFC 280, Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan, representing a significant step up in his competition.

O’Malley had a rocket strapped to his back, according to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, to hasten his rise to popularity.

The former boxer-turned-comedian said the following on an episode of The Schaub Show:

“He’s such a massive star and he’s also a guy who makes a lot of money outside the octagon. He’s also a guy they have brought up slow. But at some point, let’s see what we got. I kind of agree with them on this one. Can we put the company’s brand and the name behind him and make him the face of the UFC as other guys are retiring?”

Fans call Michael Bisping a “company man” for supporting Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev Nate Diaz doesn’t have a strong chance of giving Khamzat Chimaev a competitive battle if betting odds are to be believed. This is because Diaz, 37, is usually regarded as well past his peak and has displayed indications of decline in his most recent bouts. Fans and experts have speculated that the scheduling of the veteran versus the rapidly-rising rival Chimaev was made with malice in mind by the promotion. Michael Bisping, a former middleweight champion, disagreed with the assessment, claiming that Diaz would gain from the match.

Fans, unfortunately, didn’t agree with “The Countdefense. “‘s Below are some of the finest social media comments:

Bryn Trev 18 hours ago

Company Man

Hugo Pickering 18 hours ago (edited)

I know Mikes a company man and the ufc treat him good and that’s understandable but

you’re straight up lying to people who respect your opinion and you aren’t even doing a

good job of it. At least try and sound convincing when you lie to us all saying this fight

makes sense IT DOESNT! Everyone knows it doesn’t and the utter crap bisping is ..

lacuna1010 6 hours ago (edited)

Bisping! You are literally one of my favorite fighters, along side with the Diaz brothers.

You talk shit just as much as Nate does. The ufc didn’t try bending you over and giving it

to you like they are trying with Nate. Come on now man. I know you work for the

promotion, but don’t be a complete Hypocrite my man. Got your last fight they should o.

Charles Oliveira’s decision to stay away from the Islam Makhachev fight in Abu Dhabi is explained by Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former lightweight champion, is confident that Charles Oliveira had a change of heart about taking against Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. According to ‘The Eagle,’ Oliveira knows that the Russian and Dagestani fighters on the promotion’s roster call Abu Dhabi home.

As a result, the former champion of Brazil is anticipated to face harsh opposition in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. In a recent interview with Mike Finch, Khabib stated:

“We don’t choose location. UFC send us location, we fly. Doesn’t matter. They tell us, ‘Okay, go to Brazil,’ we gonna go Brazil, no problem. But Abu Dhabi, it’s like, it’s our territory brother. I think he understand this and he try to little bit, like, avoid, you know? But now, it is what it is.”

The UFC 280 main event, which will take place in Abu Dhabi on October 22, will feature Oliveira vs Makhachev. The contestants will squa

