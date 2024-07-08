Nina Marie Daniele Shares Two-Word Reaction to Conor McGregor’s Massive Earnings on Diaz vs. Masvidal 2

Nate Diaz might have had the last laugh on Saturday when he avenged his MMA loss against Jorge Masvidal, but it was Conor McGregor who got a free ride, making millions in the process. Although McGregor and Diaz share a pretty bitter rivalry, the Irishman trusted the latter enough to bet a handsome amount on him, leaving MMA creator Nina Marie Daniele awestruck in the process.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz decided to get done and the two clashed heads this past Saturday in a 10-round thriller at Honda Center, California. Unlike most fans who gave ‘Gamebred’ the chance, McGregor cited that Diaz’s boxing would seal the deal and weighed in behind his arch-rival, betting $500,000. Well, the prediction turned out to be accurate, and YouTuber Daniele reacted to McGregor’s win in just two words, saying,

“Money Mac @TheNotoriousMMA.”

While McGregor is still sidelined due to an unfortunate toe injury, he outdid himself again, diving into the betting world. In fact, this is not his first time either, as the 35-year-old has a habit of betting large, especially when it comes to sports.

Recently, the fighter bet six figures on football icon, Lionel Messi and Argentia to win the 2024 Copa America. Interestingly, this came right after he put money on Cristiano Ronaldo to get the golden boot at EURO 2024. Well, while the CR7 bet turned out to be a dud, the chance he took on Diaz paid off handsomely, leaving him significantly richer.

McGregor mints $1.6 million as Diaz overcomes Masvidal

Even though the former double champ missed his bus, pulling out of UFC 303 in Vegas, McGregor made up for it by casually making a million on Diaz. Based on a sponsor’s figures, the Irishman ended up taking home $ 1.625 million when the scorecards were read, putting him at a profit of more than $ 1.1 million. Celebrating it, McGregor put out a post, showing off his winnings while congratulating Nate.

“THE RICH GET RICHER!!! Well done Nate, congrats!”

He also subtly mocked the 1 million dollar earnings, essentially saying that it could be used for “Yacht fuel,” while conveying his gratitude to Diaz.