‘No 5 Rounds’: Magomed Ankalaev Shares Bold Prediction on His First Title Defense After Alex Pereira Win but Hides Opponent

Allan Binoy
Published

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at UFC313

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at UFC313
Credit
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After losing the light heavyweight title the way he did at UFC 313, will Alex Pereira be able to secure a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev? Since Pereira made Ankalaev marinade in frustration for a year, the Dagetsani champion would be within his rights to return the favor.

In their first encounter, despite not being able to Pereira down, Ankalaev managed to piece up the Brazilian with measured combinations as the latter couldn’t decide whether to hold down the fort against the fear of takedowns or let his hands fly.

Ultimately, he made the wrong choice and Ankalaev simply didn’t let him breathe. He didn’t react to the calf kicks, nor did he turn to dust when Pereira’s hands touched him. The champ closed the distance with ease and took home a comfortable victory at the end of the day, much to a bitter Pereira’s frustration.

Pereira claimed that the UFC had given the title to someone who had no plans to ever finish the fight. Well, fortunately, Anlalev does have some plans now and they are ambitious, to say the least.

“I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds, I don’t get paid by the hour,” he wrote.

 

The message, while cryptic, does hint at being a retort to Pereira’s claims.

The UFC light heavyweight division is in a strange place right now with former multiple former champions, all trying to get a title shot. In the midst of this, Ankalaev has already asserted his desire to be a dominant champion offering title shots to whoever deserves it – which at the time seems to be Pereira.

Pereira deserves a rematch, says Ankalaev

In 2024 alone, Pereira defended the light heavyweight title thrice, twice on short notice and winning all three in highly engaging fights. And even though he practically avoided Ankalaev the whole year, even admitting that he was going to make a title fight difficult for the Dagetsani to get, it seems the current champion isn’t holding it against him.

“Alex when you’re ready to go again You deserve this“, he tweeted a couple of days ago.

And it’s not just the champ who believes a rematch should be imminent. UFC legend Matt Serra, who is a fan of ‘Poatan’, believes Ankalaev’s win in the first fight was a bad decision on the part of the judges.

“If it’s that close, let him do it again…There have been worse robberies, I wouldn’t call it a robbery, maybe a bad decision.”, he said.

The UFC legend made these comments in an episode of the Overdogs podcast with Mike Perry, on YouTube. ‘Platinum’ himself wasn’t happy with the judging and thought Pereira won the 5th round, and subsequently the fight.

It will be interesting to see if ‘Poatan’ gets another shot at the title. And if he does, he will look to go back to his usual style of fighting and back himself more.

