“No F*cking Sense”: UFC 300 Star Calls Out Dana White & Co. Over ‘Politics’ Influencing Fighter Rankings

A UFC fighter has called out Dana White and the organization on their rankings. The UFC rankings are a list of fighters from every division ranked on the base of their performances. The better you perform, the higher you rank on the list. Rankings also help determine who gets to fight for the title next, as well as give fighters legitimacy in their division as a threat. However, a UFC 300 fighter finds the entire ranking system confusing.

Advertisement

Renato Moicano will fight Jalin Turner at UFC 300 in what will be a lightweight bout. The Brazilian believes it is a good match-up for him to climb up the rankings. However, in an interview for Kanpai Media on YouTube, he spoke about why he does not believe in the UFC rankings, calling them unfair. He said,

“UFC rankings, they are absolutely making no f*cking sense. Don’t know who can pass Jalin Turner without fighting, and I don’t know how it works but it’s politics again.”

Advertisement

Although the lightweight fighter does not understand how the rankings work, he revealed his wish to be the #1 ranked lightweight. For this, he will first have to beat Jalin Turner, who is currently ranked #10 in the featherweight rankings at UFC 300. A win at the card would be huge as the Brazilian has a big opportunity to perform in what will be the biggest card of the year.

While Moicano is concerned about the rankings, another prominent UFC star has a different issue to deal with. Ahead of UFC 300, Max Holloway had a special request for the UFC regarding his shorts. Holloway wants special edition shorts for the historic event.

Max Holloway asks the UFC to give him floral shorts for UFC 300

Customized shorts are slowly becoming a trend in the UFC. Bryce Mitchell rocked camo shorts in the octagon. Most recently, Sean O’Malley wore pink shorts into the octagon on the night of his title defense at the UFC 299.

Taking a leaf out of Mitchell and O’Malley’s books, in his latest YouTube video, Max Holloway spoke about his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and he had a special request. Holloway stated,

Advertisement

“The least they can do is give the man floral shorts right? We’ve seen people with purple, we’ve seen people with pink. Give me my damn floral, I want it, the people want it.”

Max Holloway also stated that the UFC likes to do what the people want. So they should ‘pull the trigger’ on the floral shorts for UFC 300. Holloway stated that he wants to fight in the Island State of Hawaii. However, if the UFC will not get him a fight in Hawaii, they should at least let him wear floral shorts. Well, it’s now up to Dana White to see if he grants Holloway’s wish ahead of the UFC 300.