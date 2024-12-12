“Nobody in Top 5 He Could Touch”: Belal Muhammad Sees No Path for ‘Coward’ Colby Covington to Another UFC Title Shot

Belal Muhammad does not see any way back to the title shot for Colby Covington anymore. The American who has challenged for the title thrice in the past has failed at every attempt. Having last fought almost a year ago on December 16 at UFC 296, Covington is now entering a highly competitive division.

With ‘Chaos’ gearing up to take on Joaquin ‘New Mansa’ Buckley this weekend, Belal has also predicted a quick night in the office for Buckley. He does not have any faith in the former title contender to pull through in the fight, in fact, he is predicting a KO win for ‘New Mansa’ come Saturday night.

In an interview with MMA Crazy, he spoke about how Covington was now ‘trash’ and said,

“Look at his last wins, they’re all against guys that are retired, guys that are on their way out…..Nobody in the top 5 he can touch right now so I think that he’s going to lose this one and he’s gonna go missing.”

Muhammad has also trained with Buckley before and has nothing but praise for his explosive style. ‘New Mansa’ is definitely on the way up in the division and if he keeps performing the way he has been, it won’t be long before he secures a title shot for himself.

However, he will have to wait in the ranks as Shavkat Rakhmonov is currently next in line to the title shot. And with Belal not rating him very high on the list, it is unlikely that even Covington’s trash talk will get him a spot at the top.

Belal ridicules Covington

‘Chaos‘ has been running his mouth at the champion even before he had won the title. Covington was always dismissive of ‘Remember the Name’ and never saw him as someone with a ‘Champion’ mettle.

In fact, when Belal was the #1 contender, he had to give up his spot to Covington because the UFC kept granting him title shot after title shot. Even though both Belal and he have similar fighting styles, Covington was seen as a more entertaining fighter due to the amount of garbage he used to spew in the leadup to the fight.

But that situation has now been remedied.

Now as the king of the division, Belal is having fun with his newfound status and clapping back at all the people who doubted him, especially ‘Chaos’.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the champ ridiculed the former title contender by saying,

“He is a joke….what is he, 0-3 in title fights? All I needed was one time to do it. You will never touch gold. You will never become who I am….I beg you let me see you in public.”

This is funny because the last time Belal run into an opponent outside the octagon was against Leon Edwards in a lift before their title fight and he didn’t want any of that unnecessary smoke. And the last time Covington ran into an opponent outside the octagon was when he found himself getting sucker punched by Jorge Masvidal.

So neither fighter should ideally fight outside the octagon since it is impossible to get decision victories in unsanctioned fights.