“Not an Actor”: Conor McGregor Labels Himself ‘Show Business’ Ahead of Hollywood Debut With ‘Road House’

Conor McGregor claims he is not an actor. The Irishman is days away from making his worldwide acting debut in the Road House remake. The 2024 film is a remake of the 1989 classic and McGregor plays the role of a villain in the movie. His stint with Hollywood has made him take time away from MMA and he is now fulfilling his press obligations for the movie. ‘Mystic Mac’ recently gave his thoughts on becoming an ‘actor’.

Conor McGregor is making his acting debut against Jake Gyllenhaal in the Road House remake. His performance looks like an instant hit in the trailers and clips released so far. Recently, the former UFC double champ sat down for an interview with TalkSportMMA to discuss starring in such a big movie. McGregor spoke about how he fit into the role of becoming an actor,

“I took direction well, I done what they’d asked of me. And It came out okay I think. I wouldn’t say versus the other actors in the movie, like I’m an actor. I think it’s evident that I’m not an actor per se, but I’m definitely show business.”

Conor McGregor knows that compared to the rest of the cast, he can not be termed an ‘actor’. However, what helped him film the movie is that he’s an entertainer. McGregor knows how to give the fans and the audience what they want. He also claimed that he takes direction well, and that made it easier for him to film.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall, he also spoke about his plans to return to the octagon and how there is currently no transparency.

Conor McGregor is not happy with the fact that the UFC is not giving him any solid answers

Conor McGregor is not happy with the UFC. The Irishman has been looking to return to the octagon for a while now, but he claims he has not gotten any solid answers from the organization. ‘The Notorious’ filmed TUF 31 last year and was set to fight Michael Chandler, but that fight never took place. In the same interview with Catterall, he spoke about the current situation. He said,

“The opponent doesn’t matter, I just wish for a bit, a nice run up, you know, a bit of transparency, and let me go for it again.”

Conor McGregor is not very happy with how the situation is being handled and hopes he gets more transparency from the UFC.

With rumors running wild, it will be interesting to see if fans will get to see the former double champ return to the octagon and make a run for the title once again.