Conor McGregor Roadhouse: Who Does the UFC Star Play in ‘Roadhouse’ 2024 Remake?

The UFC world has been pretty excited about Conor McGregor’s debut movie, Road House. A recent update on the UFC’s official ‘X’ handle revealed that the movie is currently awaiting its release scheduled for 21 March. It also mentioned that the trailer of the movie will come out on 25 January. Apart from the UFC fans, several Hollywood maniacs have also gotten hyped about Conor McGregor’s character in the movie.

Advertisement

As of now, the ‘Road House’ trailer has garnered an insane 3.6M views in just 19 hours of its release. Most fans predicted ‘Road House’ to be an action thriller.

But it was the trailer for the Jake Gyllenhaal-led movie, which confirmed their predictions. The trailer revealed that McGregor’s character is named ‘Knox’ in the movie and wears a heavy necklace with his name as the pendant.

Advertisement

After witnessing the trailer, a large chunk of fans might say that McGregor didn’t have to modify his real life much to play the brash and chaotic ‘Knox’. He works as an extorter for ‘Brandt’ played by Billy Magnussen, who wants to gain control over the ‘Road House’ illegally.

Despite being controlled by ‘Brandt’, McGregor’s character ‘Knox’ is showcased as the ultimate anti-hero of the movie. The MGM and Amazon authorities will be delighted if the entire movie can garner a similar amount of responses as its trailer on YouTube. It’s probably McGregor’s fame and fighting background that made him a perfect choice for this role.

However, he is far from being the only UFC fighter who has made it into Hollywood.

Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, and others have been on the silver screen before Conor McGregor

There was a time when the former UFC bantamweight champ and noted WWE star, Ronda Rousey, ruled the UFC. Her insane following helped her land several big-money deals with noted Hollywood production houses. ‘The Arm Collector’ has appeared in several noteworthy movies like The Expendables 3 and Furious 7.

Advertisement

Numerous fans may have also witnessed the noted UFC legend, Georges St-Pierre’s fight against Chris Evans in the 2014 movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier as well. Several other combat sports personas have appeared on the silver screen to date.

These incidents testify that the link between combat sports and Hollywood has existed since the pre-Conor McGregor era. Now it remains to be seen how well ‘The Notorious’ performs in his silver screen debut.