Conor McGregor’s Training Partner Finds Similarities Between Ryan Garcia and Jon Jones Following Positive PED Test: “How Jesus Will…”

Ryan Garcia would have imagined being compared to the greats of combat sports after his win against Devin Haney. And that comparison has come his way. Conor McGregor’s former trainer partner Dillon Danis has compared the boxer to UFC stalwart Jon Jones. But not because of his prowess in the ring but for having reportedly tested positive for a PED.

Garcia has found himself in a world of trouble after reportedly testing positive for Ostarine, a Performance Enhancing Drug. Ostarine is generally used by bodybuilders as it helps muscle growth, boosts strength and endurance, and gives an athlete an unfair edge over his competitors.

Dillon Danis has a history of trash-talking anyone and everyone he can on the internet. Following the PED accusations surrounding Garcia, Danis called him out for preaching about God as Jones does, and then contradicting themselves.

Ryan Garcia will face severe consequences if VADA does not clear him of the PED charges. Not only will his win against Devin Haney be redacted, but he may also face a potential ban from the sport. Meanwhile, ‘KingRy’ has maintained his innocence amidst the accusations. He claims that ‘they’ are out to get him and take away the biggest win of his career due to his viral video with Donald Trump.

In a recent video uploaded to X, he trolled the accusations by thanking the supplement that supposedly made him fail the doping test.

Ryan Garcia blames Indian supplement Ashwagandha For Failing PED Testing

The young boxer revealed that a supplement he takes called Ashwagandha Root was the reason he failed the test. In a recent video uploaded to ex, he kisses the supplement bottle while saying,

“Thank you for helping me beat Devin Haney Ashwagandha root. Thank you for giving me the left hook power no rematch, and no Diddy.”

So it would appear ‘KingRy’ maintains his innocence and remains unbothered by the accusations. Meanwhile, the entire boxing world is waiting to see the official decision from VADA regarding this matter. Garcia, on the other hand, remains adamant about not entertaining a rematch with Haney.