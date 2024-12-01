“Not Valuable”: Ciryl Gane’s Coach Suggests Jon Jones Should Fight Alex Pereira, Not ‘Dangerous’ Tom Aspinall

Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Jon Jones meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY | Credits- IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The debate over Jon Jones’ next opponent is heating up, with fans divided between two compelling options: a showdown with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall or a high-profile bout against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Weighing in, Ciryl Gane’s coach made his option clear. He believes Jones should go for Pereira, calling Aspinall ‘dangerous’ and hinting that the risk could outweigh the reward in that potential matchup.

With both options bringing unique challenges and potential storylines, this latest take could add fuel to the ongoing discussions surrounding the future of Jones and the UFC heavyweight division. In a recent conversation with ‘Inside Fighting’, Fernand Lopez dived deeper into why Aspinall as a fight did not make sense for Jones. He said,

“Why do you want Jon Jones to look up and fight Tom Aspinall? When Tom Aspinall is 1, dangerous. 2, not valuable factor for legacy. On the other hand, you have Pereira, done everything, glory champion, double champion in the UFC, why don’t you go there and fight him and even on the money standpoint better seller on PPV. Just think a little bit.”

Lopez also stated that, from a legacy standpoint, Jones has already proven everything he needed to and that there will always be a new and exciting challenger after Aspinall. Therefore, at this stage of his career, a blockbuster fight generating the highest possible revenue makes more sense for a fighter widely regarded as ‘The Greatest of All Time.’

Francis Ngannou joins in

While UFC fans are eager for a heavyweight unification bout between Jones and Aspinall, Francis Ngannou gets why Jones might lean toward fighting Pereira instead. The former UFC heavyweight champ, now thriving in the PFL, sees negotiation tactics at play and believes Jones has more to lose than gain against Aspinall.

Speaking to TMZ, Ngannou explained, “Aspinall needs that fight” He suggested that UFC often plays the “he’s scared” narrative to fuel negotiations. Ngannou also pointed out the stakes: for Aspinall, it’s a career-defining opportunity, while for Jones, it’s more about money than legacy.

Ngannou and Jones, once linked to a mega-fight, have since shown mutual respect despite the former leaving the UFC. Recently, Ngannou tweeted, “Blessings make haters uncomfortable, but they can’t change it. There’s only one fight, the right fight that will multiply your blessings. #NgannouVSJones.”

It’s clear he still sees their matchup as inevitable.