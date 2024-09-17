“Nothing’s for Sure”: Coach Mendez Weighs In on Arman vs. Islam, Using McGregor vs. Chandler as an Example

Islam Makhachev has been walking around with a cast around his arm for a few weeks now. The champ injured his hand in his last fight and has not been able to train properly since. His injury is also one of the reasons the UFC have not booked #1 ranked lightweight fighter Arman Tsarukyan to fight him yet. While many believe it’s only a matter of time, Makhachev’s coach knows better.

It’s understandable that with Makhachev overcoming Dustin Poirier in his last fight, all fingers are now pointing at Tsarukyan for his next title defense.

However, in a recent interview with Submission Radio, his coach Javier Mendez dismissed that notion citing the example of McGregor vs. Chandler,

“No, nothing’s ever for sure. The UFC makes it for sure. Whatever I say means nothing until the UFC announces….Look what happened to poor Michael Chandler, ‘He’s fighting Conor’. Now all of a sudden he’s fighting Oliveira.”

For now, the only thing that is a certainty is that the champion will be defending his title early next year. Who will he defend it against? Maybe it’s Tsarukyan.

Or maybe, Michael Chandler actually steps up to Charles Oliveira and beats him, skyrocketing him to a title shot against the Dagestani champion.

Speaking of the champion, Mendez also gave some updates about Makhachev’s hand injury.

Mendez gives update on Makhachev injury

The champ is currently battling an injury to his hand. But a few weeks ago, nobody knew what kind of an injury it was and just how serious it could be. But, while in conversation with Submission Radio, Mendez explained that Makhachev didn’t need any surgeries, which has brought with, mighty relief.

“There is no surgery needed for Islam Makhachev. He just needs rest for his tendon, which is a relief.”

Javier Mendes provides an update on Islam Makhachev. pic.twitter.com/qYUJ8PHK17 — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the lightweight champ will have to give his hand rest since he has injured his tendon. This likely means he will not return to the octagon before the end of this year.

He will look to target a fight in early 2025, possibly against Arman Tsarukyan. The only thing that could change this is if either Max Holloway or Ilia Topuria decide to come up to lightweight to challenge for the status of double champ. Or as mentioned above, if Chandler actually cooks hard!

Meanwhike, both the the Spaniard and ‘Blessed’ have hinted at wanting to move up in weight for a while. This won’t be the first time a featherweight has tried to take the belt from Makhachev. Alexander Volkanovski has tried and failed.