“Of course he’s No. 1, who else is it gonna be?” – Tom Aspinall hails Georges St-Pierre the “greatest UFC fighter of all time” and explains why Stipe Miocic is the best heavyweight in UFC

Tom Aspinall hails Georges St-Pierre the “greatest UFC fighter of all time” and explains why Stipe Miocic is the best heavyweight in UFC.

At UFC London, Aspinall put on his best performance, submitting Alexander Volkov in the first round with a straight armbar. The victory won Aspinall a Performance of the Night bonus, and fans sang his name outside the O2 Arena in joy, but the weekend’s highlight was the love he received from UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

“Let me just tell you, this morning, the greatest UFC fighter of all-time, GSP, commented on my picture,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.. “Oh my goodness. … Honestly, I had goosebumps. I couldn’t believe it. GSP, man! Oh my goodness.”

“GSP had some bad losses and came back. To me, that is a sign of a real champion” – Tom Aspinall on GSP

With athletes like Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, and, most recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov added into the mix, the discussion over the title of greatest of all-time in MMA is a semi-permanent one in MMA. For Aspinall, however, the answer is simple.

“Of course he’s No. 1, who else is it gonna be?” Aspinall said. “This is what I think: To be the greatest of all time, this is gonna sound like madness, but GSP first of all did it in two weight divisions. Also, GSP had some bad losses and came back. To me, that is a sign of a real champion. Of course you can be like Khabib, and you can be all the rest of it, and that’s brilliant, but what does he do under the adversity? We still don’t know because he’s that much better than everybody else. But in my opinion, two weights, that’s the difference. The two weights.”

That’s an awful criterion for Aspinall, who is unlikely to ever compete in a division other than heavyweight. However, before focusing on the more significant GOAT debate, the Manchester native must find down his GOAT: Stipe Miocic.

“In my opinion, Stipe is the best heavyweight of all-time,” Aspinall said. “I think he deserves an instant rematch. Stipe doesn’t get the love he deserves, in my opinion.”

Soon enough, Aspinall may have the opportunity to face Miocic. Aspinall rose to No. 6 in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings after defeating Volkov, and with news of an interim heavyweight title on the horizon, Aspinall may face his divisional GOAT choice soon.

