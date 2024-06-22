“OnlyFans Ain’t Workin Out”: UFC Veteran Ridicules Paige Vanzant After PowerSlap Debut

From UFC to OnlyFans, boxing to Powerslap, former MMA fighter, Paige VanZant is leaping over promotions, trying her luck in absolutely everything! Following her dismal performance at Misfits boxing in Houston where she lost to Elle Brooke, the former UFC and wrestling star transitioned into Powerslap, a move which soon attracted ‘Funky’ Ben Askren’s attention.

Reflecting on the news, Askren, a former UFC fighter and champion wrestler, brutally trolled the 30-year-old, mentioning her time as a cam model. He wrote,

“Damn I guess onlyfans ain’t workin out!”



With the announcement dropping during the ongoing UFC event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Paige VanZant will make her debut in Powerslap on June 28 when she faces Christine Wolmarans. The bout is scheduled to take place at Fontainebleau Hotel and Casino in the gambling city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

With this move, VanZant made history, as she became the first-ever combat sports athlete to compete in Power Slap, UFC, BKFC, pro wrestling, and boxing. However, Askren did not find anything to praise here and instead of lauding her versatility, the veteran pounced on her lambasting her with a simple yet effective tweet.

However, regardless of such criticism, VanZant herself seems to be optimistic, hoping for a major turnaround in Dana White’s new promotion.

Paige VanZant announces her arrival in Powerslap – “I’m f*cking Paige VanZant”

Versatility has been the 30-year-old’s thing and boy she has mastered that. Despite a short-lived UFC career that went terribly wrong, Paige VanZant did not sit idle and let her hopes die out. Instead, the athlete got right back up and made her bare-knuckle boxing debut with the popular promotion, BKFC in August 2020, the same year she left the UFC.

Unfortunately, that also went awry and VanZant had to jump ship again to make her professional boxing debut at MF & Dazn: X Series event 15 on May 25 this year. Her bout was against the promotion’s MW champion, Elle Brookes who handed VanZant her first loss in professional boxing. While the two seemed interested in a rematch, it looks like VanZant will have her Powerslap debut before that.

In her podcast, alongside her husband and Bellator fighter, Austin Vanderford, VanZant shared her excitement to be a part of a new organization. Supremely confident in herself, VanZant said that she isn’t bothered about what people think because she’s “f*cking Paige VanZant.”