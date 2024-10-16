Paige VanZant Claims Bare Knuckle Boxing Hurts More Than UFC, Power Slap, and Boxing

Paige VanZant during the Q&A after the UFC Fight Night 127 London Weigh In s at the O2, London, England on 16 March 2018. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-1890-0008

Paige VanZant has done it all—MMA, boxing, Power Slap, and bare-knuckle boxing—and so, being in a unique position to judge them all, she has now revealed which sport packs the most painful punch.

Surprise surprise, it’s bare knuckle! The former UFC star opened up about the intense physical toll it takes, surpassing even her grueling octagon battles and slap-fighting competitions.

VanZant’s insight offers a unique perspective into the different pain thresholds each sport demands. In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, ‘PVZ’ asserted that one feels every punch thrown in a bare-knuckle fight.

“Bare knuckle boxing by far is the highest. I feel like in bare knuckle boxing every punch you feel. And every punch causes some element of like nervousness like did that cut me open, is that sweat on my face, is that blood? You’re just a bit uneasy getting hit with a bare knuckle first. “

VanZant explained that in the heat of competition, the sensation of pain doesn’t really register at the moment.

“You don’t necessarily feel pain during the fight,” she shared. But she also explained that it is an incredibly difficult question to answer most of the pain isn’t even registered by one’s brain with the adrenaline dialed to eleven.

“What you feel is whether the hit was solid or if you’re dazed, but as for pain itself, it’s hard to compare. You don’t really feel it until after the match is over.”

However, VanZant has been criticized for her participation in PowerSlap with many experts claiming that it is not a sport but something that is surely to give the participants brain damage, especially since they aren’t allowed to protect themselves.

But despite the criticism, VanZant feels it is overall better for her health due to certain factors.

VanZant defends PowerSlap

‘PVZ’ is set to make her Power Slap return on October 24th, where she’ll face Chelsea Dodson. Already 1-0 in the sport after defeating Wolmarans, VanZant is feeling good about her preparation.

Speaking to Kevin Iole, she explained how training for Power Slap is actually safer than other sports she’s competed in, like MMA and boxing.

“When you compare Power Slap training to boxing or MMA, I don’t take a single hit to the face during camp,” VanZant shared.

“There’s no head trauma leading up to the event, which makes it way less taxing on the body. While the knockouts are intense, just like in MMA or boxing, I’m not getting that constant daily grind or impact.”

Despite the craziness of standing there and letting someone slap you, VanZant emphasized that her body feels healthier overall, especially compared to the wear and tear of her MMA, Bare Knuckle Boxing, and pro wrestling days.