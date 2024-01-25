Paulo Costa Plans to “Walkout” with Khamzat Chimaev Diss Track Ahead of UFC 298

If mocking opponents and fellow fighters is considered an art, UFC Superstar Paulo Costa would be an artist. After all, no one earns the title of ‘Meme God’ without delivering solid mockery. Meanwhile, the Brazilian fighter is gearing up for the upcoming fight against Robert Whittaker. Ahead of the UFC 298 bout, Paulo Costa on X (formerly Twitter) has made a huge assertion about his next entrance song, claiming it to be a Khamzat Chimaev diss track.

Advertisement

In the UFC, we have witnessed numerous iconic entrances from Israel Adesanya entering with The Undertaker theme to Colby Covington’s Kurt Angle entrance; the list is endless. The entrance sets the tone for the fight and energizes both the fighter and the crowd. Meanwhile, it seems the ‘Meme God’ wants to send a message to Chimaev with his upcoming entrance, as he plans to enter with a diss track aimed at the Chechen fighter. On X, he shared a diss track and stated,

“My walksong”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BorrachinhaMMA/status/1750244682498494558?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, given Costa’s persona, it’s likely he’s just having some fun and not entirely serious about it. If he is really serious about it, it will be interesting to see if the UFC allows it, considering the explicit nature of the song. The diss track involves references to Chimaev switching his country and includes shots from his lips to his religious chants.

Consequently, Dana White and Co will not allow Costa to enter with such a song. Now, it will certainly be interesting to see which songs he chooses for his entrance into the octagon in his upcoming matchup with Whittaker.

Paulo Costa Set To Return at UFC 298 After Pulling Out From Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Costa vs. Chimaev was planned for UFC 294. Unfortunately, just a few days before the event, a staph infection on his elbow ruined the fight. However, now he is all set to fight against Whittaker, all set and geared up for the upcoming matchup.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAUNCENSORED1/status/1738036702038405410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In this fight, both Whittaker and Costa aim to cement their place in the division and move closer to a title shot. Meanwhile, with Dricus Du Plessis becoming the champion of the division, the dynamics have shifted a bit. Chimaev, who initially claimed to be in line for a title shot, now has to wait for the winner between Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. All in all, the middleweight division is stacked with solid fights, where now all eyes are on Costa vs Whittaker.