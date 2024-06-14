Paulo Costa Presses Dana White for Rebooking Khamzat Chimaev Fight Amidst UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event Fallout

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev have now withdrawn from their respective fights for health-related reasons. However, Chimaev’s fight cancellation has prompted Paulo Costa to make a very specific request to the UFC.

Chimaev and Costa were supposed to fight each other last year but Costa had to pull out due to a staph infection.

So, the UFC had to book Chimaev against Kamaru Usman at the last minute. Chimaev won that fight despite a brave fight by the former welterweight champion.

This time around, it is Chimaev who has pulled out of a fight. Once the news broke, Costa put out a series of tweets demanding a rematch against the Chechen. He said,

“I’ll tell you something. Chechen Khamzat is destined to be defeated by my hands. Maktub, It’s written, it’s already written. There’s nothing that can be done.”

If that was not enough to convince the fans and the UFC brass, Costa put out another tweet, this time in all caps, saying,

“IF HE IS STILL FIGHTING, DANA AND HUNTER DO WHAT MATTERS MOST RESCHEDULE THIS FOR OCTOBER ABU DHABI ISLAND, I NEED TO FINISH THE JOB. THIS IS THE DESTINY SCREAMING LOUDER.”

Unfortunately, at this point in time, not much is known about Chimaev’s illness, so there’s no timeline for his return. Regardless, this is not the first time he’s had an issue with a fight.

His fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 had to be canceled after he showed up at the weigh-ins 7.5 lbs heavier.

Khamzat Chimaev’s stock takes another massive hit after recent pull out

Borz has steamrolled whoever Dana White has put in front of him, including former champions and title challengers. However, inactivity inside the octagon could cost him dearly.

Pulling out of fights this close to the actual event can sow seeds of doubts in the booker’s mind since one can never be certain or depend on him. For context, Chimaev has gone from fighting thrice in his first year in the UFC to four times in the last three years.

Memories are short-lived in this sport and if no one remembers him ragdollig his opponents, it doesn’t matter how good he is. The aura of invincibility doesn’t quite have the same hype when you don’t back up all that talk by not showing up to the actual fight.