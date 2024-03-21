Petr Yan Amazes Fans with Jaw-Dropping Merchandise Release Following UFC 299 Victory

Petr Yan has announced his new merchandise line. The Russian fighter is finally back to winning ways after his victory over Song Yadong at UFC 299. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion partnered with the apparel company Full Violence to release a new line of Merchandise. Fans can now buy ‘No Mercy’ apparel from the Full Violence website. Fans could not wait to get their hands on the merchandise as they revealed in the comments.

The merch line includes 5 different designs that are available as tees as well as hoodies. Here’s what the fans had to say about the merchandise.

“Downloading is the hardest T”

UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, who also has her own merch, gave her opinions on Petr Yan’s merch.

“Sheeeesh”

One user found the ‘Downloading’ tee design “sick”.

“Downloading… such a unique design and perfect for Petr Yan SICK”

Another user found two of the designs to be “hard”:

“The 1st and 4th one go hard asf. Love your designs.”

One user called the first design “iconic”.

“The first shirt is iconic. Design”

Another user had his eyes on the Petr Yan Master of Technique tee.

“The Master of technique one is hard”

Following his win against Song Yadong, the Russian fighter revealed that he had picked up major injuries in his fight. Despite this, he continued and went the distance. He posted an injury update on X and gave his fans a message.

Petr Yan reveals knee injuries sustained during UFC 299 bout against Song Yadong

Petr Yan put on a dominant performance against Song Yadong at UFC 299. The former Bantamweight Champion dominated his opponent for the entire duration of the fight and proved his class inside the octagon.

‘No Mercy’ went on to win via a unanimous decision. However, it came at a personal cost to him, as he recently revealed on X. Unfortunately, according to Yan, he suffered some terrible injuries as he went past Yadong. Yan stated,

“So MRI confirmed acl rupture, meniscus tear and groin injury. Surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Nothing will break me, I’m determined to come back stronger than ever in no time”

Fan could not fathom how he went the distance with an ACL rupture and a meniscus tear. These are injuries that usually render an individual immobile. However, adrenaline could have played a part in helping him keep fighting. It is a well-known fact that because the adrenaline is so high during fights, fighters can not understand the extent of their injuries until after the fight.