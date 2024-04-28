Joe Rogan Echoes Sadhguru’s Enlightening Advice to Mike Tyson on Understanding the Roots of Fear

Apart from dealing with combat sports, Joe Rogan often uses his YouTube podcast to share his views on spirituality and life. In fact, the UFC color commentator is famous for imparting valuable advice, which can help people from all walks of life. However, while Rogan is treated as a life guru himself, a recent Instagram interaction has shown how he is equally open to guidance from other spiritual personalities.

Sadhguru, the head of the Isha Foundation, recently interacted with Mike Tyson, during which he talked about where “fear” actually comes from. Tyson may have portrayed himself as someone unworldly due to his incredible in-ring performances. However, while talking to Sadhguru, the Boxing phenomenon confessed that not only does he have fears like other mortals, but he also often fails to find their roots. Subsequently, Sadhguru helped Tyson understand that most fears are derived from the inability to organize a person’s thoughts.

Interestingly, Joe Rogan shared a clip of Sadhguru and Tyson’s interaction on his Instagram story, suggesting that he too was enlightened by what the head of the Isha Foundation had to say.

Most humans have several fears deeply instilled in their minds. Practically, it’s never possible for any individual to gain control over all of the things that make them afraid. However, following Sadhguru’s words may help them find the way out of the anxiety that arises from such fears. In fact, Mike Tyson can benefit from Sadhguru’s advice when he goes up against Jake Paul in July 2024.

Mike Tyson may experience the effects of Sadhguru’s words if he applies them during his fight against Jake Paul

‘Iron Mike’s’ upcoming fight against Jake Paul has left the combat sports world in two minds. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the event from garnering an insane following to date. Tyson’s recent training videos may have his fans hoping for his triumph, but it won’t be wrong to expect that the 30-year age gap between him and his rival will take a heavy toll on the boxing superstar.

Despite being an insanely tough individual, there’s every possibility of Tyson getting overcome by fear whenever Paul gains an advantage in the fight. However, acting as per Sadhuguru’s explanation and channeling his thoughts in the proper direction might help ‘Kid Dynamite’ gain an in-ring victory after 21 long years. He just needs to stick to his plan and go for precision striking while also putting up a strong defense.

In Sadhguru’s tone, Tyson’s realization of the fact that he can knock the lights out of Paul with only a couple of strikes is expected to liberate him from his fears of a loss. However, only the future can answer if the ‘baddest man on the planet’ can reign supreme on July 20.