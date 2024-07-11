PFL Star Post-Training Alongside Conor McGregor Reveals ‘The Notorious’ Still Hungry to Fight Inside the Octagon

The UFC world is patiently awaiting Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon after it was postponed earlier this year. Since the Irishman’s unexpected injury, there has not been a lot of updates on his return. But in a recent interview, teammate Brendan Loughnane provided an insight into McGregor’s mindset leading up to UFC 303.

Loughnane is a mixed martial artist fighting in the PFL. He has been in the organization since 2019 and during that time has fought some of the very best more often than not coming out on top.

He recently joined Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ to discuss his upcoming fight against Kai Kamaka III. During their conversation, Helwani also asked him about his teammate McGregor and what insight he could give fans about McGregor’s mindset prior to UFC 303.

Loughnane reaffirmed that McGregor still had the hunger to fight and money didn’t matter to him anymore.

“I was in the training room with him, training every day, fighting each other. This guy is hungry for it. He does not have to do this now, he is touching billionaire status. Like he is doing this out of the love of the sport. The guy loves it through and through.”

Following his pull out, many had begun speculating if the Irishman even wanted to fight anymore. And while, Loughnane’s comments do answer that particular question, doubts continue to linger over the Mystic Mac’s return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor to headline the UFC most expensive event?

The UFC heads to the Sphere in September in what will be its debut at the new world-class arena.

This will be the first time that a sporting event will be hosted at the Sphere and for the UFC it will be the first and last time.

Dana White recent interviews stated that his team has already spent over $16 million setting it up with not a single punch thrown so far.And it is precisely due to the amount of money already spent, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes the UFC will most likely book McGregor as the main event to make the most out of it.

The UFC debuted at Madison Square Garden with Conor McGregor and doing the same at the Sphere only makes sense. However, at this point in time it’s all speculation as no one really knows when McGregor will be fit to return again.