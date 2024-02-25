Raul Rosas Jr. Fight Canceled: Why Did Rosas’ Fight Get Canceled at UFC Mexico Despite Making Weight?

Raul Rosas Jr. will have to wait to make his return to Mexico. The 19-year-old has had an impressive start to his UFC career. However, being a Mexican, it was a dream come true to be fighting on the UFC Mexico City card. He was set to take on Ricky Turcios in a classic Mexico vs. USA fight. However, during the broadcast for the fight, the commentary team made a shocking announcement that left fans stunned.

Raul Rosas Jr. looked to make his return to his hometown as a UFC fighter. He wanted to put on a show for his people, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

The commentator announced the reason for the cancellation during the broadcast:

“Raul Rosas Jr. fell ill today. He tried all day to get right to be able to make the walk and compete tonight in front of these fans that would no doubt blow the roof off for him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1761602894598410460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although the UFC called the fight off, they are still trying to make it for next week. UFC returns to the Apex next weekend for another fight night.

Raul Rosas Jr. will look to fight Turcios on the undercard of the Jairizinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev card. Rosas Jr. will be disappointed as he tried his best to warm up before the fight.

Photos reveal Raul Rosas Jr. struggling during the warmup for his fight

Raul Rosas Jr. arrived at the Arena CDMX ahead of his fight. Although he did not seem full of energy, the teenager looked very mellow as he walked in.

Photos of his effort to warm up before his fight are doing the rounds on social media. The UFC fighter sat down on the mats with his head on his hands.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RodDelCampo/status/1761604742214529358?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Raul Rosas Jr. did some grappling and striking as a part of his warmup. However, he spent a lot of time just lying down on the mats, praying, and resting up.

The Young Mexican was trying to conjure up any sort of energy he could get to make the fight. However, in the end, he and his team decided not to go through with the fight.