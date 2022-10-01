“Stay Away From Me Pls” – Paulo Costa Mercilessly Trolls Young UFC Fighter Who Recently Impressed Dana White

Paulo Costa is an absolute menace on social media. His recent victim of his ruthless and merciless trolling was 17-year-old, Raul Rosas Jr.

Paulo Costa, since his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in 2020, has become quite the outspoken and forthright personality in the UFC. The Brazilian has established himself as one of the most entertaining and diverting characters in the UFC.

This could be also cited as an example, when he intentionally missed weight by a whole division, against Marvin Vettori in 2021 in the wake of his title fight loss. Some say that was the birth of the ‘Borrachinha’ we know today.

Nevertheless, his antics and escapades have mesmerized and beguiled the MMA community. What was once a disliked nature, has gone on to be appreciated and adored by the larger spectrum in martial arts.

You all are bad people. Stay away from me pls pic.twitter.com/TQpm8rE868 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 27, 2022

Raul Rosas Jr, who has recently made waves in martial arts, for a performance that astonished UFC president Dana White, was brutally made fun of by Paulo Costa.

Rosas Jr, recently captured the attention of the audience, when he set the record for becoming the youngest member on the UFC roster.

At 17 years of age, Rosas Jr, earned a contract in the UFC, in light of a dominant display on the popular show, ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’. Raul put on a fascinating display that was filled with elation and delirium.

Dana White, who was enthralled by the performance, provided the 17-year-old with a UFC contract shortly after. White also provided his opinion on the talented youngster.

White commented-

“I’m very very impressed with this kid. He’s absolutely special. The amount of fighters that were blowing me up, hoping ‘Oh my god’, ‘This kid’s for real, this kid’s legit.Impressive.”

You can tease and ridicule him for his appearance all you want. But at the end of the day, he’s a martial artist. The most important aspect pertains to his displays inside the octagon, and best believe, the UFC have a real star on their hands.

