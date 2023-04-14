Real Reason Why Jake Paul Rejected KSI to Square Off against Former UFC Star Nate Diaz

YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, will face former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in an eagerly anticipated boxing match on August 5th in Dallas. Paul, who lost his last bout to Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury, will be looking to bounce back and prove his boxing ability. Paul has won against MMA fighters, winning against Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren by knockout. Despite his relatively short professional career, Paul has made a name for himself as a significant boxing draw.

The upcoming fight will be at 185 pounds. Moreover, it is scheduled for eight rounds with 10-ounce gloves. The DAZN group will be responsible for managing the pay-per-view. Fans from across the globe will be tuning in to see two of the biggest names in combat sports go head-to-head in what promises to be a spectacular bout.

Diaz is a well-known fighter who has participated in some of the most significant pay-per-view events in UFC history. In contrast, Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing world despite his inexperience. Both fighters are famous for their striking ability.

Thus, the matchup is sure to provide an exciting spectacle for fight fans worldwide. All eyes will be on Dallas come August 5th as two of combat sports’ biggest stars collide.

Jake Paul ready for the Stockton Slapper

YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz have agreed to a 50-50 collaboration between Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. for their upcoming boxing match. It is an exciting opportunity for Diaz, who will be fighting outside the UFC for the first time in over 15 years. Diaz has been a significant name in the MMA world, and his crossover into the boxing world is sure to attract attention. Paul made a statement regarding the fight at a press release.

He said, “People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fu*king Nate.”

August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana. Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire. Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally. Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/1DRfFzoayp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 12, 2023

“I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G” He further added.

The two fighters have been engaging in trash talk on social media and in interviews for the past 18 months. In October, after a boxing event headlined by Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva, a scuffle broke out between Diaz’s and Paul’s teams backstage. Paul then challenged Diaz to a fight in his post-fight interview after defeating Silva. The tension between the two fighters will undoubtedly make for an exciting buildup to the August 5th bout.

The Problem Child looks past KSI for a harder challenge