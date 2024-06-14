“Really Talented”: Donald Trump Hails ‘Favorite Guy’ Khabib Nurmagomedov for Unique MMA Record

Here’s a fun quiz. Who is Donald Trump’s favorite fighter? It has to be Sean Strickland or Bo Nickal, right? Except, contrary to popular opinion, it’s the Dagestani ‘Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who Trump hailed for his ‘unique record’.

The Republican presidential nominee recently appeared on the ‘IMPAULSIVE’ podcast, sharing a few words on his interest in the fight game, his favorite fighters, etc. Praising Khabib after he met the former lightweight champion at UFC 302, Trump claimed that the former was his favorite guy.

“I though he (Khabib Nurmagomedov) was great and we got to speak. He was just about my favorite guy and really talented.”

Lauding the Russian, the former President mentioned his unblemished record of 29-0 and highlighted Khabib‘s late father playing a pivotal role in bringing these Dagestani talents into the forefront. He also relayed to the hosts that Nurmagomedov and he spoke when they shared a few minutes ringside.

While the majority of the conversation revolved around Trump’s close ally Dana White, he quickly changed course and shared a few words about the former undefeated champion. However, he also had a lot of kind words to say about former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland finally gets praise from Donald Trump

While Trump took his time to hear from Khabib from UFC 302, another fighter he likes is Sean Strickland. Contrary to the notion that deemed his fight as boring and lackluster, Trump enjoyed this middleweight bout against Paulo Costa. He even said that ‘Tarzan’ was “fantastic,” giving props to the fighter for his performance against the Brazilian.

With the former President gracing the fandom with his presence, one can expect more of the same in the coming days as the promotion gears up for some super fights.