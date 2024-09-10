“Remove Khabib”: Demetrious Johnson’s MMA Mount Rushmore Sparks Debate Online

Following his retirement, Demetrious Johnson posted a photo of his Mount Rushmore of MMA which included Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, and himself. A reasonably good Rushmore, that is! But fans were not happy to see ‘The Eagle’ on the list, claiming that there were other fighters who deserved the spot more than the Dagestani fighter.

Now this came as a shock to some other fans in the comments section who consider Nurmagomedov their GOAT. But the majority of them were of the opinion that he should be removed,

This fan pointed out how they don’t think ‘The Eagle’ belongs on the list with the other MMA greats,

One fan had a recommendation on who ‘Mighty Mouse’ should have added to the list instead of Khabib,

Another fan couldn’t understand why the Dagestani fighter made it to the Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters,

This fan was of the opinion that Khabib Nurmagomedov does not deserve to be in the top 5 MMA greats,

Yet another fan couldn’t comprehend why ‘The Eagle’ was on the list,

This fan not only dismissed Nurmagomedov, he also claimed that the Russian is not even close to rivaling the greatness of the other fighters on the list,

According to this fan, Jose Aldo deserves a place in the list over Khabib,

Now, Khabib being on Rushmore is always going to be debated since he didn’t fight long enough and there was so much more he had to offer before calling it a day. Besides, of his 29-0, many were lower ranked fighters who many have claimed were out in his path to make his journey to the top easier.

Then there are those who simply point out 29-0 and talk about how the Dagestani never lost a round in his pro MMA career. So this debate will continue to rage on, matter what. But all that matters now is that DJ thinks Khabib should be on there!

But MMA fans are a weird bunch, so they decided to crack up and laugh during the Mighty Mouse’s very emotional retirement speech.

Demetrious Johnson’s retirement speech had fans cracking up

Johnson was inducted to the One Championship Hall of Fame last weekend, after which he announced his retirement from the sport.

Naturally, he got very emotional during the speech and began tearing up. Because of this, his voice began cracking, and fans were quick to joke around claiming he actually sounded like a mouse!

Man I want to be seriously respectful of the great Demetrious Johnson's retirement, truly a legend. But god those voice cracks were hilarious. Never heard ones quite as extreme as those. "I wanna thank my WIIIIIFEEE" Truly a mighty mouse until the end, what a squeaker.

Another funny part of his retirement speech was towards the end. The company asked him to leave his belt in the cage to signify his retirement. But he wasn’t going to do that!

Demetrious Johnson: "They wanted me to leave the belt in here, I ain't doing that sh*t. I came into this sport as a champ, I'm leaving my black ass as a champ too."

Now, Mighty Mouse is a funny man. But more importantly, he is a good man, a great fighter with highlight reels stacking up as high as the Chrysler building. And while he might not have gotten the due respect in the UFC, the MMA community has never been shy of letting him know how much he means to them.