Renato Moicano Believes Islam Makhachev’s Stock Has Dropped in the UFC After the Dustin Poirier Fight

While the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev is basking in the glory of a sensational win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, fellow lightweight, Renato Moicano is of the opinion that the Russian’s stocks have taken a hit after ‘The Diamond’ sliced him up.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest ‘Show Me The Money’ podcast, Moicano mentioned how the champ despite having won over the #1 contender, Arman Tsarukyan might have a tough chance against the Armenian in a rematch, given his bout with Poirier.

Joining Gilbert Burns and Matty Betts in the studio following his win against Benoit Saint-Denis, Moicano said,

“Man, since his last fight against Dustin Poirier, for me at least, the stocks of Islam Makhachev went a little bit down because he was tired, I was surprised, he was very very tired. So, if he cannot keep up the pace against a wrestler like Arman (Tsarukyan) that’s going to be very hard for him.”

During the UFC 302 lightweight title match, Poirier managed to stay in contention with the champion wrestler for the longest time. He even managed to add some effective strikes to the fight and took Makhachev to the deep waters for the first time in his life.

But despite being cut and bruised, the Dagestani caught Poirier with something he could have never imagined and finished him off with a d’arce choke.

But Moicano’s point remains. Poirier did push it to the brink. And such a performance against a young hungry opponent like Tsarukyan could certainly lose him the belt.

‘Money’ Moicano believes that the fight against the Louisiana slugger has shown the community that Makhachev is just as human as everybody else.

The other argument to be made here is that Makhachev didn’t just wrestle Poirier, he outstruck him as well. Makhachev showed considerable improvement in his striking abilities, landing more blows than the challenger at one point.

So, the only thing that’s changed from his last fight to the Poirier fight is that he was experimenting with different techniques and was comfortable enough to try them in a title fight. But Tsarukyan might not be afforded the same luxury.

Meanwhile, Moicano himself might have bitten a bit more than he could chew.

Moicano wants the ‘Highlight’

Renato Moicano has claimed higher up the standings after UFC’s Fight Night in Paris. A brilliant performance against the ‘God of War’ ensured he got the bump up the ladder. Or so he thought. His UFC lightweight ranking remains unchanged at #11.

But now, the Brazilian is aiming at a potential money fight against Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje, after suffering a devastating KO loss against Max Holloway is looking to return back to the octagon and Moicano is eyeing his next against the American. In an exclusive to MMA Fighting, Moicano literally called out the American fighter and said:

” I want to keep fighting because I’m 35, it’s time to go, I need one more win and then a title shot…I can wait to fight Justin Gaethje in March 100%, I see no problems… I would beat Justin Gaethje, I don’t care… He could be the badest guy on the planet, I’m not losing, and if they send me the contract I will knock him the f*ck out, I’m telling you.”

As a matter of fact, Moicano has vowed to finish ‘The Highlight’ standing or on the ground and is aiming for a March showdown next year. Easier said than done though, since the top 5 of any weight class are a whole different ballgame for anyone.

Maybe, Moicano can weather the storm and find a way to finish Gaethje. Maybe, Gaethje is still reeling from that last-second KO. There will always be a lot of maybes.

But the one thing as sure as death and taxes is that Justin Gaethje is a wrestler who fights like a striker at the peak of his abilities because it’s just more interesting to him.

So, Moicano could have defeated BSD with ease but Gaethje can calf kick from the clinch and the betting man is willing to wager, that’s going to hurt a lot more.