Renato Moicano Blames His Training Approach for Beneil Dariush Fight for His Loss to Islam Makhachev

ISLAM MAKHACHEV (27-1-0) of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO (20-6-1) of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission (DÃ¢â‚¬â ¢Arce choke) at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_034 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax Credit IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Renato Moicano is no stranger to the highs and lows of MMA, but his defeat at the hands of Islam Makhachev in under five minutes has prompted some self-reflection. Moicano has opened up about how his training camp for a different opponent—Beneil Dariush—may have inadvertently set him up for failure against the dominant lightweight champion.

Moicano revealed that his preparation for Dariush was heavily focused on stand-up exchanges. After observing Dariush’s two knockout losses, Moicano anticipated that his opponent would avoid striking and worked tirelessly on staying upright to outbox him. So when he accepted a short-notice bout with Makhachev, it posed a significant challenge.

Moicano admitted that his eagerness to return to his feet against Makhachev played into the champion’s grappling trap. This moment of overconfidence ultimately led to Makhachev securing a submission victory.

“He kind of gave me the sense that I could put my foot on his hips, pull, and get back. But he did that so I could expose my neck.”

⚔️ Renato Moicano breaks down his fight with Islam Makhachev: “He kind of gave me the sense that I could put my foot on his hips and get back up. But he did that so I could expose my neck.”

@moicanoufc pic.twitter.com/USeQhfzjnP — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 20, 2025

Earlier in the fight, it looked it Moicano had managed to drop Makhachev, for a second. And to be fair, he did appear to be doing well on his feet. Add Makhachev’s reputation on the ground in the mix and perhaps the attempt to get back to his feet was not the most ill-conceived idea.

Besides, Islam did give him a second to get up. Unfortunately, Moicano did so by moving his head towards him, making it too easy for the champion.

Islam Makhachev submits Renato Moicano in the first round. pic.twitter.com/esm0QMZafY — VulFuru (@VulFuru47) January 19, 2025



For Makhachev however, it was just another day at the office.

Islam will fight anyone anywhere.

Moicano wasn’t his first short-notice fight. Islam’s second title defense against Alexander Volkanvksi at UFC 294 was done on days’ notice as well. Makachev has long maintained that as a champion of the division, he was good enough to take on just about anyone and win.

“What does this title represent? It means you’re the best in the world and if you’re the best in the world it doesn’t matter who is standing across from you.”

He practically re-iterated it at the UFC 311 post-fight presser!

“I cannot fight with No. 10 and give some close fight or take some damage. That’s why I’m the best fighter in the world, and I finished him in the first round.”

“I cannot fight with No. 10 and give some close fight or take some damage. That’s why I’m the best fighter in the world, and I finished him first round.” Islam Makhachev says he handled business vs. Renato Moicano at #UFC311 exactly the way a GOAT should. pic.twitter.com/gc8u8XOSTP — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 19, 2025

There is obviously a stark contrast in skills and experience between Moicano and Makhachev. Makhachev is now a veteran of title fights, with 4 defenses to his name. Moicano, on the other hand, despite his chaotic rise in the division, has never been in crunch situations like this in his entire career. So, it is commendable to even have accepted the fight on short notice.