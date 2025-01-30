Renato Moicano Calls UFC Veteran a Smart Politician for Building Strong Relationships with Fellow Fighters

Renato Moicano really admires his fellow Brazilian fighter and UFC veteran Gilbert Burns. Moicano has been part of the podcast “Show Me the Money” with Burns and the two along with Matty Bettss, have produced some of the most entertaining episodes in all of MMA subculture. The lightweight fighter has now heaped praises on Burns, calling him a “smart politician“.

Moicano believes that once the Brazilian welterweight hangs up his gloves, he’ll make a great manager, thanks to his deep understanding of the fight game and the ability to connect with just about everyone in the industry. Burns has been in the UFC for a long time and during his tenure in the company, he has never had a beef with anyone online or offline.

During an episode of their podcast, Moicano and Burns were discussing the amount made by a fighter in the PFL compared to the UFC. When Moicano asked for details, Burns claimed obliviousness, which Moicano did not buy. He then went on to add,

“But you know about numbers, you’re Gilbert Burns my brother. This guy is going to be a manager for sure. Because this motherf**cker knows the game my brother. He knows everybody, he talks to everybody, he’s a good politician. Everyone loves Gilberto Burns.”

While it was obvious Moicano was just pulling Burns’ legs, there still could be some truth to what he said. Burns is managed by Ali Abdelaziz who is arguably the most powerful and influential manager in the game.

Abdelaziz is well-known for his connections and his ability to sign some of the biggest names on the MMA scene to his management company. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Burns has picked up a few tricks along the way, some he might have even passed it on to Moicano.

Moicano’s Burns-inspired character change

Known for his engaging and candid demeanor, Moicano has captivated audiences both inside and outside the octagon. His candid interviews and unique perspective have resonated with fans, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the MMA community.

However, this wasn’t always the case. A couple of years ago, he couldn’t stitch up a winning streak long enough to be considered a serious fighter with title ambitions. He had been in the UFC for about 8 years by this point but was hardly spoken about.

But then he joined Burns for the podcast and something just clicked. He made an impression on the audience. His earnest nature and never-die attitude were a bonus that helped raise his profile. It was complemented by a 4-fight win streak that eventually culminated in a title fight at UFC 311.

Granted, it didn’t work out the way he wanted, but a few years ago, it seemed impossible that he would ever even be in the title conversation. And now, he is fighting some of the biggest rising stars in the lightweight division and hopefully, can make it to the top again.